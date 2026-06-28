MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Broos says Bafana are ready for Canada

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they will have to be at their best to overcome aggressive Canada in their 2026 Fifa World Cup last-32 clash at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday (9pm SA time).
In his pre-match press conference at the match venue on Saturday, Broos urged his players to rise to the occasion and keep on going in the tournament.
MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they are ready for Canada pic.twitter.com/WDRJrfbxNg— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 28, 2026
Bafana go into this match with a morale boost as influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena is available for selection after missing the side’s gallant 1-0 win over South Korea in Monterrey due to suspension.
Canada coach Jesse Marsch also has good news because captain and defender Alphonso Davies is set to return from a hamstring injury after missing the co-host team’s opening three matches.
TimesLIVE
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