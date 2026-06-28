FIFA World Cup 2026

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Broos says Bafana are ready for Canada

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter IN LOS ANGELES

Mbekezeli Mbokazi and his Bafana Bafana teammates celebrate victory in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A match against South Korea at Estadio Monterrey in Mexico on 24 June 2026. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they will have to be at their best to overcome aggressive Canada in their 2026 Fifa World Cup last-32 clash at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday (9pm SA time).

In his pre-match press conference at the match venue on Saturday, Broos urged his players to rise to the occasion and keep on going in the tournament.

Bafana go into this match with a morale boost as influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena is available for selection after missing the side’s gallant 1-0 win over South Korea in Monterrey due to suspension.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch also has good news because captain and defender Alphonso Davies is set to return from a hamstring injury after missing the co-host team’s opening three matches.

TimesLIVE

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