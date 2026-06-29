Martinelli to the rescue as Brazil edge Japan in World Cup last 32

By Nick Said
Gabriel Martinelli squeezed in a shot at the far post in the fifth minute of added time as Brazil survived a scare to defeat Japan 2-1 in their World Cup last-32 clash in Houston on Monday.
Japan took the lead on 29 minutes when Kaishu Sano collected a poor pass from Danilo, drove towards goal and fired a low shot from the edge of the box into the bottom left corner.
Gabriel Martinelli steps up in stoppage time 🇧🇷⚡#SSFootball | #DStvFIFAWorldCup2026 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/7h2Z0rTiKE— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 29, 2026
Brazil equalised via Casemiro’s back-post header from Gabriel Magalhaes’ cross on 56 minutes.
Vinicius Junior’s mazy run shortly afterwards ended with Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki pushing his shot on to the post.
Brazil will play the winners of Tuesday’s last-32 clash between Ivory Coast and Norway on July 5 in New Jersey in the next round.
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