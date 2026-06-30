England face dangerous Congo after flat group stage, Senegal meet Belgium

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epa13045316 Jude Bellingham celebrates with teammate Harry Kane after scoring in England's 2026 FIFA World Cup group win against Croatia, in Dallas, Texas, on 17 June 2026.

By Trevor Stynes, Nick Said and Rory Carroll

England have yet to hit top gear at the World Cup and after a group stage played with minimum jeopardy, a round of 32 meeting with the Democratic Republic of Congo leaves little margin for error against a side buoyed by already going further than expected.

Thomas Tuchel’s England topped Group L, grinding past Panama in a 2-0 win that secured first place and a simpler path in the knockout rounds on paper.

The performance level, however, remains a concern.

England were held to a frustrating scoreless draw by Ghana, and laboured again against Panama for over an hour before Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane got them over the line. As the tournament goes on, others will need to step up.

Since their opening 4-2 win over Croatia, England have looked short on imagination, low on attacking threat, and lacking the ruthlessness expected of title contenders.

🗣️ "Nobody could see it coming, Reece was in good shape."



Thomas Tuchel reacts to the news Reece James' World Cup could be over. pic.twitter.com/vla4iUq42b — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 27, 2026

Wednesday in Atlanta offers no room for complacency.

DR Congo finished as the highest-ranked third-place finisher, a team who came close to going out but will have emerged all the stronger after coming through.

Their 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, also played in Atlanta, was a must-win match, and after going behind to an early goal, they struggled to turn things around until awarded a penalty midway through the second half.

Sebastien Desabre’s side played with two up front against Uzbekistan. Against England, however, they will almost certainly revert to five at the back, which they utilised in a 1-1 draw with Portugal, and 1-0 loss to Colombia.

England will likely have key midfielder Declan Rice back in the starting lineup, but problems remain at right back.

Reece James missed the Panama win with a hamstring issue, and his replacement Jarell Quansah went off with an ankle injury. Djed Spence is expected to start against DR Congo.

🗣️ "Tuchel doesn't want to talk about why Trent isn't here."



England manager Thomas Tuchel insists he has no regrets over his squad selection following the injuries to both Reece James and Tino Livramento. pic.twitter.com/p2guxo2Lju — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 27, 2026

For DR Congo, this World Cup is already a success, and a redemption for their only previous appearance.

In 1974, with the country then called Zaire, a swift exit arrived on the back of three defeats, where they failed to score a goal and conceded 14, nine of those coming in the loss to Yugoslavia.

England are one of the countries expected to go far in this tournament as they aim to end their 60-year wait for World Cup success, but will need to raise their intensity if they are to overcome a DR Congo side with nothing to lose.

A place in the last 16 against Mexico or Ecuador awaits the winners.

Also on Wednesday, the last of Belgium’s golden generation take a final shot at World Cup glory having come through a mixed group stage and ahead of a last 32 clash in Seattle against a Senegal who have also had a topsy-turvy campaign.

Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Vermaelen, Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens are no longer part of the Belgium side, but others from the team that finished third at the 2018 World Cup remain.

🚨🚨| GOAL: SECK GIVES SENEGAL AN EARLY LEAD!!!



Senegal 1-0 Iraq#SENIRQ pic.twitter.com/w2EvkdYQJG — Bright Talk Sport (@BrightTalkSport) June 26, 2026

That means there is experience in the squad, led by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and striker Romelu Lukaku, but it is now or never if they are going to achieve what many thought possible, to lift the World Cup.

Belgium managed five points in Group G to finish top ahead of Egypt on goal difference, but only came to life in their final game, a 5-1 win over New Zealand.

They will hope to carry that form into the knockout stages, having had the most shots on goal in the pool stages with 73.

It will be a special occasion for Senegal-born midfielder Amadou Onana.

“I said before the draw for the group stage, ‘please don’t let us play against Senegal’. I would rather lose to France,” he said before the tournament. “[But] playing against Senegal would really make me feel special.

“Believe it or not, Senegal never called me [for international football]. I always sit in front of the television when Senegal has a match and have many friends or former teammates who play for them.”

Even though we scored five goals, there are still improvements to be made — Senegal coach Pape Thiaw

Senegal lost their opening two Group I fixtures to France and Norway, but a 5-0 thumping of Iraq meant they advanced to the round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams.

“Even though we scored five goals, there are still improvements to be made,” coach Pape Thiaw said.

His big decision will be whether to restore experienced defender Kalidou Koulibaly to the starting line-up after high-profile errors in the first two group games caused him to be dropped.

Thiaw knows he will need Koulibaly’s experience, but whether he can still trust the 35-year-old is the question.

A confident US team eyeing a deep World Cup run face a Bosnia and Herzegovina looking to spoil the co-hosts’ party in their last 32 clash in Santa Clara on Wednesday (early hours of Thursday in SA).

The US won their opening two group-stage matches to secure early qualification for the knockout rounds and will look to rebound from a last-gasp defeat by Turkey in a dead rubber in Los Angeles last week when they head north to the Bay Area.

The Americans are heavy favourites, but captain Tim Ream said they would not take Bosnia lightly after the Balkan nation beat Italy in qualifying to deny the four-time champions a place at the tournament and finished third in a group behind Switzerland and Canada.

Coming World Cup last 32 matches

Tuesday:

Ivory Coast v Norway, Dallas (7pm)

France v Sweden, New Jersey (11pm)

Wednesday:

Mexico v Ecuador, Mexico City (3am)

England v DR Congo, Atlanta (6pm)

Belgium v Senegal, Seattle (10pm)

Thursday:

US v Bosnia and Herzegovina, San Francisco (2am)

Spain v Austria, Los Angeles (9pm)