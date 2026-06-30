Morocco have earned world’s respect after beating Dutch, says coach Ouahbi

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epa13074396 Ismael Saibari celebrates scoring the winning penalty in Morocco's 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 shootout win against the Netherlands, in Monterrey, Mexico, 29 June 2026.

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi said his side had earned respect after knocking the Netherlands out of the World Cup in a penalty shootout on Monday, adding his players were fuelled by the desire to make the millions watching back home proud.

Morocco beat the Dutch 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the last 16, where they will face co-hosts Canada.

Ismael Saibari converted the winning spot kick after goalkeeper Yassine Bounou had saved Crysencio Summerville’s attempt.

“Morocco has gained everybody’s respect now,” Ouahbi told reporters. “It’s not because of what we’ve said. We’ve now shown it.”

The coach, who stepped up from Morocco’s under-20 setup after helping guide the country’s youth teams to success, said his players were driven by something greater than football.

“This team, and all the Moroccan youth teams, are fighting for much, much more than just football or simply winning a match.

“They know behind them there are millions and millions of people. We played when it was two in the morning in Morocco and we’re certain that most people stayed awake. That gives you the energy not to give up, to keep going and to believe in yourself.”

Ouahbi said Morocco had dominated the match despite needing penalties to progress.

“We completely dominated a Netherlands team. We had 70% possession, more shots and more expected goals. We controlled the match.

“We wanted to stay calm, play our game and believe that if it went to penalties we had an exceptional goalkeeper. We didn’t turn the match into a chaotic battle. We controlled it.”

Ouahbi said the Netherlands’ defensive approach came as a surprise but viewed it as recognition of Morocco’s growing stature.

“I really didn’t expect this kind of low block because the Netherlands like to have the ball and are very strong when they do. I saw this type of play as a form of respect.”

The 49-year-old felt Morocco’s run to the semi-finals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar had changed the country’s mentality.

Some goals mean more 🥹🟠



What a moment for Cody Gakpo and his family 🧡



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc #SSFootball | #DStvFIFAWorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/eOwgMXHdh8 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 30, 2026

“For the past few years, Moroccan players believe in themselves and the supporters believe in us as well.

Ouahbi cautioned Canada would provide another stern test in the last 16 but said Morocco would approach the knockout tie full of belief.

“Nobody can stop us if we play the football we know how to play. But nobody is unbeatable. If we get things wrong, we’ll go home.”

Saibari netted the decisive kick in the shootout for Morocco.

Cody Gakpo finished a sweeping break from Crysencio Summerville to put the Netherlands into a 72nd-minute lead, bursting into tears after he netted the goal.

Gakpo and his partner lost their unborn son during pregnancy last week.

Morocco snatched a desperate last-gasp equaliser when Issa Diop headed home one minute into stoppage time, forcing the match to extra time.

Morocco had a myriad of chances in the last-32 meeting, with Achraf Hakimi striking the crossbar early in the second half.

Morocco take on co-hosts Canada in the Round of 16 in Houston on Saturday.