Paraguay declares national holiday after team shock Germany at World Cup

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Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill saves a penalty by Germany's Nick Woltemade in the shootout of their 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 game at Boston Stadium on Monday.

Paraguay President Santiago Pena declared a national holiday for Tuesday to celebrate the country’s shock victory over Germany that sent them into the World Cup round of 16.

The South American side stunned four-time world champions Germany 4-3 on penalties after the teams were tied 1-1 following extra time on Monday, pulling off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

“Today, an entire country celebrates,” Pena posted on X along with a picture of himself signing the decree.

“It celebrates the victory of a team that represents the deepest part of our identity: the grit, the faith, and the strength of people who never give up.”

The text of the decree, also shared by Pena on social media, said that Paraguay’s victory went far beyond sport and justified a nationwide celebration.

A result to send shockwaves around the World 🤯



Paraguay are through to the Round of 16 🇵🇾⏭️#SSFootball | #DStvFIFAWorldCup2026 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/5tQdhDHj1l — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 29, 2026

“The government cannot remain indifferent to this tremendous achievement,” the decree read. “It is necessary to facilitate the gathering of all Paraguayans in celebration of this historic day.”

Paraguay is the second South American country to declare a holiday after a surprise World Cup result against Germany at the tournament.

Last week, Ecuador President Daniel Noboa also announced a national holiday after his country secured a 2-1 victory over the Germans in Group E to reach the knockout stage.

Coach Gustavo Alfaro said Paraguay’s players have turned themselves into football legends.

“We never believe that we are beaten,” Alfaro told reporters after his team’s penalty shootout victory. “Twenty-six warriors went out there and they came back as legends.”

The Argentine coach had come under criticism after Paraguay lost their opener 4-1 to co-hosts the United States, and scored only one more goal in their other two group matches.

However, they squeezed into the knockout rounds and then stunned Germany 4-3 on penalties after the teams were tied 1-1 over 120 minutes, handing the four-time champions their first-ever World Cup shootout defeat.

Alfaro said the heavy defeat by the United States had paved the way for Monday’s historic win.

“If we had not learned from the loss, we would not have been prepared for this match,” he said. “I told the players that we have lived through an epic evening.”

Paraguay opened the scoring against the run of play in the 42nd minute with a Julio Enciso header before Kai Havertz equalised in the 54th minute.

The South Americans then dug in, surviving a disallowed German goal and hanging on for penalties.

Jose Canale hammered home the winning kick, but only after two of his teammates failed to convert theirs.

“As things always are with us, we don’t do things without suffering,” Alfaro said, adding a special tribute for Canale whose professional career has been marked by loan spells with clubs in Paraguay, Argentina and Mexico.

“Canale is one of life’s champions because he has had to go through a lot of adversity,” Alfaro said. “A night like this is one of the gifts that life can give you. It’s divine justice.”

Julio Enciso is in the right place at the right time 🤩



He scores Paraguay's first goal in a #FIFAWorldCup knockout match 🇵🇾💫



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/snsS0cA2mg — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 29, 2026

Paraguay knocked the four-time world champions Germany out with a 4-3 penalty shootout win after the two sides were deadlocked 1-1 in Boston.

Paraguay stunned the four-time world champions in Boston.

Canale hit the decisive penalty to give the underdogs a memorable victory and spark wild celebrations, as they advanced to the next round where they will face either title contenders France or Sweden in the last 16.

The Germans saw Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah fail to score from the spot before Canale, after two misses by the South Americans, kept his composure to seal their win.

For Germany, who had a Tah header disallowed in extra time, it was a bitter defeat and the first time they lost a penalty shootout at a World Cup.

It was the biggest win at the tournament for the South Americans, who reached the quarterfinals in 2010 and had not qualified since, while Germany’s international reputation is now in tatters after consecutive World Cup group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022.

“I think the feeling we have is difficult to explain,” a beaming Paraguay captain Gustavo Gomez said.

“I’m very proud of my teammates and of this group. Today was a match in which we had to be Paraguay more than ever.”

The opponent scored once and we did not defend very well. We lost control of possession. We tried a lot of things but we should have scored earlier — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann

Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann, who at the age of 38 became the youngest coach in a World Cup knockout stage in 40 years, will now be under huge pressure once he returns home after yet another World Cup debacle.

“I am disappointed. It was just not enough to beat this opponent,” said Nagelsmann, who had publicly set Germany the goal of winning a fifth World Cup.

“The opponent scored once and we did not defend very well. We lost control of possession. We tried a lot of things but we should have scored earlier.”

Nagelsmann opted for an attacking lineup, giving his team’s top scorer in the tournament, Deniz Undav, his first start. The forward, who had three goals and two assists in the group stage, threatened early on with a curled shot as the Germans controlled possession.

While spending most of the time without the ball, Paraguay were content to soak up the pressure as Germany attempted every possible route to their opponents’ goal but had no single effort on target in the entire first half.

By the 35th minute Germany had completed 244 passes to Paraguay’s 31 but had not managed to come any closer to breaking the deadlock.

Executing their game plan to perfection, the South Americans, with Miguel Almiron back in the side after his suspension, stunned the favourites with a quick move down the right before Enciso powered home his header to score his country’s first-ever goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup.

Frustration was visible among the Germany players as their dominance proved unprecedented — no team had ever completed 253 more passes than their opponents in a World Cup first half and still gone in behind at halftime.

They hit back nine minutes after the restart with Florian Wirtz floating a cross into the box and Havertz levelling with a glancing header. They thought they had snatched a winner in the 102nd minute when Tah headed in a corner at the far post but after a lengthy VAR review the goal was disallowed for a foul on the keeper.