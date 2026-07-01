Spain seek goals against Austria, Portugal aim to ignite campaign against Croatia

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Spain's Lamine Yamal is challenged by Uruguay's Mathias Olivera in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group H clash at Estadio Guadalajara in Mexico on Friday.

Spain march into their World Cup last-32 clash against Austria on the back of an unbeaten run of 34 matches, a defence yet to be breached and an old question still nagging away — what happens when all that possession runs into a locked door?

Luis de la Fuente’s European champions face Ralf Rangnick’s Austria, who are making their first World Cup knockout appearance in 44 years after finishing runners-up in Group J, with Spain carrying momentum and a mild tactical headache into Thursday’s last 32 cash in Los Angeles.

The Spaniards topped Group H with two wins and a draw, taking seven points from nine, after Friday’s bruising 1-0 win over Uruguay. It was progress, certainly, but not perfection.

Spain have looked secure at the back, with goalkeeper Unai Simon having gone 429 minutes without conceding at the World Cup. Yet their opening 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in Atlanta offered an early warning that control alone may not be enough.

Against one of the tournament’s debutants, Spain had 74% possession and 27 shots, but only seven were on target. Cape Verde sat deep, kept their lines tight and invited Spain to solve a puzzle with precious few gaps. The Spaniards could not.

🚨 Muslera's huge mistake that led to Baena's goal in Uruguay vs Spain. pic.twitter.com/mB0NArSWjA — Sports on Predict (@predictdotsport) June 27, 2026

For Spain, the sight was uncomfortably familiar. Their 2022 World Cup campaign ended on penalties after a 0-0 draw against Morocco, another match in which possession did not bring goals.

With their talented, speedy wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams arriving at the World Cup nursing hamstring injuries sustained in April, De la Fuente started Gavi and Ferran Torres on the flanks against Cape Verde, but the lack of width slowed Spain’s circulation and made their attacks predictable.

They attempted 39 crosses in that match and completed only eight as they moved the ball neatly between defence and midfield but struggled to penetrate the final third.

They responded with a convincing 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia but Uruguay brought a different sort of discomfort.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side turned that match into a physical examination, leaving Spain with injury concerns over Williams and Yeremy Pino. Williams felt discomfort in his right leg, while Pino suffered a shoulder injury.

Though initial fears were more serious, both diagnoses offered some encouragement, with the pair potentially available again if Spain reach the quarterfinals.

I didn't see how fast the final goal was this morning.

I wasn't even sleepy, Algeria dominated the final 30 mins +2 and scored.

Austria scored back immediately in 95mins and the 11 men that were defending appeared in the goal post of Algeria.

Algeria 3:3 Austia FT

I loved it 🤑 pic.twitter.com/sM4MokxoER — IMPERVIOUS 8🌍💰👑 (@HenryDivine10) June 28, 2026

Austria are expected to use similar tactics, deploying a low block and daring Spain to break the deadlock. But they are unlikely to merely admire Spain’s passing carousel.

Rangnick’s side have already made history by reaching the knockouts, but Spain’s task is clear: keep the clean-sheet streak alive and prove they can unpick a defensive lock.

Also on Thursday (early hours of Friday South Africa time), Portugal and their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will look to quiet critics of an underwhelming World Cup run in their last 32 clash in Toronto when they meet a Croatian side who have made a habit of outperforming on the biggest stage.

The match potentially marks the end of an era with the 41-year-old Ronaldo and Croatia’s 40-year-old midfielder Luka Modric looking to finally experience World Cup glory in the twilight of their trophied careers.

For Portugal, it is time to step up after performances that raised concerns over coach Roberto Martinez’s ability to fire a team boasting an array of riches all over the pitch, including PSG’s Vitinha, Joao Neves and Nuno Mendes.

Portugal opened with a draw against DR Congo before thrashing Uzbekistan 5-0 when Ronaldo scored twice to become his nation’s all-time leading World Cup scorer.

But a goalless draw against Colombia that placed Portugal second in the group reignited criticism over Ronaldo’s lack of contribution during matches, particularly his limited defensive work — noise attacking midfielder Joao Felix said the team had to ignore.

“And everything that’s said around it — comments, posts, whatever it may be — we shouldn’t look at it,” he said.

“The important thing is to listen to the manager’s idea, and whatever the manager thinks is what is correct.”

Croatia, however, are no strangers to slow starts, including at the 2022 World Cup where they reached semifinals with two goalless group-stage draws, back-to-back penalty shootouts and a single victory in open play — against Canada.

This time around Croatia are following a similar playbook after a 4-2 defeat by England and an unconvincing 1-0 win over Panama in which they mustered only two shots on target.

But against Ghana and facing potential elimination, Croatia turned in a much improved performance with former Ballon d’Or winner Modric playing a key role as the heart of the team who beat the Africans 2-1 to finish group runners-up.

The important thing is to listen to the manager’s idea, and whatever the manager thinks is what is correct — Portugal attacking midfielder Joao Felix

Reaching the World Cup round of 16 has become something of a habit for Switzerland, and they will aim to do so again when they face Algeria in the round of 32 at BC Place in Vamcouver as the North Africans chase a first knockout-stage victory.

Competing at their sixth successive World Cup, Switzerland’s consistency in qualifying has been matched by the predictability of their exits, with progress beyond the last 16 proving an enduring issue.

Now the Swiss, three-times World Cup quarterfinalists whose last appearance in the last eight came in 1954, hope to produce a statement performance.

Algeria have reached the last 16 only once, in 2014, when they lost to eventual champions Germany.

At 35, captain Riyad Mahrez remains Algeria’s defining force, contributing two goals and an assist in three matches. Coach Vladimir Petkovic also gives Algeria a valuable advantage, having managed Switzerland from 2014 to 2021.

Coming World Cup last 32 matches

Wednesday:

England v DR Congo, Atlanta (6pm)

Belgium v Senegal, Seattle (10pm)

Thursday:

US v Bosnia and Herzegovina, San Francisco (2am)

Spain v Austria, 9pm, Los Angeles (9pm)

Friday:

Portugal v Croatia, Toronto (1am)

Switzerland v Algeria, Vancouver (5am)

Australia v Egypt, Dallas (8pm)

Argentina v Cape Verde, Miami (12am)