Sweet 16 for France after Sweden win but plenty to improve on, says Deschamps

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epa13076476 Kylian Mbappé of France celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match France against Sweden, in New Jersey, USA, 30 June 2026.

France may have swept into the World Cup last 16 with another commanding display but manager Didier Deschamps insisted on Tuesday that his side were still far from the finished article, and that there was always room for improvement as the quality of opposition rises.

France eased past Sweden 3-0 to book a meeting with Paraguay, but Deschamps felt the scoreline could have been even more emphatic after his side squandered a string of first-half chances.

“We did what we had to do, even if we were a little timid in the opening 15 minutes,” he said.

“After that, we showed our ability to create chances. The only regret is that we weren’t clinical enough in the first half. We could have put the game to bed earlier, but we made them run so much that it became easier after the break.”

Olise 🤝 Mbappé



The deadliest duo in World football are tearing Sweden up 🇫🇷🔥



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/PaK9ePBtcY — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 30, 2026

Deschamps was pleased his team had come through the opening knockout hurdle comfortably but warned that tougher tests lay ahead.

“The knockout stage is difficult for everyone, even if we made things a little easier for ourselves today. We’re only in the last 16.”

The coach was equally determined to keep expectations in check despite France extending their status as one of the tournament favourites.

“We’re not going to get carried away. We’ll enjoy being here, then come back down to earth within 48 hours.

“We know what’s waiting for us in four days. First we’ll take time to enjoy this victory, then we’ll have to be ready to do it all over again.”

France have dazzled throughout the tournament, scoring 13 goals, but have also conceded opportunities and Deschamps believes his side must continue to evolve if they are to lift the trophy for the third time.

Banger after banger after banger from Kylian Mbappé 🤩



This one was for Didier Deschamps 🥹🫂



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/XnMp56MfgA — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 30, 2026

“We have to keep raising our standards because the opposition will only get stronger. They’ll attack better and defend better.

“There are still areas we need to improve. We conceded a few too many chances, even if [goalkeeper] Mike [Maignan] has been outstanding. We need to make some adjustments to our positioning, but the players communicate a lot with each other.”

Despite those caveats, Deschamps praised the collective commitment that has underpinned France’s impressive run.

“There’s a very strong connection when we have the ball against deep-defending opponents and when we lose it everyone is willing to work hard. Everyone is involved.

“I’m satisfied and proud of that. Now we have to maintain it and keep repeating it.”

Kylian Mbappé scored twice as France swept aside Sweden, maintaining their perfect record of four wins from four.

Mbappé opened the scoring in the 45th minute, cutting in from the left and driving a fierce shot inside the far post.

Michael Olise turned provider eight minutes into the second half, threading a pass through for Bradley Barcola, who fired into the top corner to double the lead.

Goal l 🇲🇽 Mexico 1-0 Ecuador 🇪🇨 l Julian Quinones pic.twitter.com/FlVlumoTeh — Goals Highlights (@GoalsHighlight_) July 1, 2026

Mbappé sealed the win in the 74th, racing on to another incisive Olise pass to beat the offside trap and curl a first-time effort beyond the keeper.

It was his 18th goal in 18 World Cup matches, a record 10 of those in knockout games.

Also on Tuesday (early hours of Wednesday in South Africa), Mexico beat Ecuador 2-0 to advance to the last 16, with first-half goals from Julián Quiñones and Raul Jiménez giving the co-hosts their first knockout-stage victory at the tournament in 40 years.

Mexico forward Quinones gave his side the lead in the 22nd minute of the round of 32 clash after driving into the box from the left and firing the ball inside the near post.

Javier Aguirre’s side doubled their advantage less than 10 minutes later when Jimenez played a one-two with Quinones and smashed it into the top right corner.

Ecuador dominated possession in the second half but could not produce any clear-cut chances, as Mexico maintained their record of not conceding in this year’s tournament.

Defender Piero Hincapie was sent off for Ecuador in stoppage time for covering his mouth.

The match was delayed by one hour due to adverse weather conditions around the Azteca Stadium.

Mexico will play either England or the Democratic Republic of Congo at the same venue on Sunday.