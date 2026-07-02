Cruel end for Senegal at World Cup with collapse against Belgium in Seattle

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Youri Tielemans celebrates scoring Belgium's winning goal in their 2026 FIFA World Cup last 32 victory against Senegal, in Seattle on Wednesday.

By Dan Catchpole, Sam Tobin and Martin Petty

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw described football as a “cruel game” after his side’s late collapse and eventual defeat by Belgium following extra time in the World Cup round of 32 on Wednesday.

Senegal looked to be a few minutes from confidently dispatching their opponents with a 2-0 win in Seattle when Belgium equalised with two goals in three minutes and then won 3-2 with a Youri Tielemans penalty late in the extra period.

Senegal had faced controversy coming into the World Cup.

They were controversially stripped of their Africa Cup of Nations title for protesting a penalty decision by leaving the field just before full-time in the final with Morocco in January before returning to win 1-0 after the spot kick was missed.

On Wednesday, several Senegal players were visibly upset when Belgium was awarded a penalty late in extra time.

It was given for Lamine Camara’s sliding challenge on Tielemans after a lengthy VAR review.

“We believed there was no penalty,” Thiaw said. “The players tried to challenge the decision. It’s their right.

“And then the penalty was taken - and this is the reason why we are now eliminated.”

It was Senegal’s game to lose with a 2-0 lead in the 85th minute, he said. “However, a football match is not an 85-minute one. Belgium came back, and we were not able to deal with that.”

Senegal lost focus when Belgium showed late spark in the match, defender Krepin Diatta said.

The Lions of Teranga 𝐑𝐎𝐀𝐑 in Seattle 🇸🇳🦁



Habib Diarra puts Senegal in the driver's seat 🚘



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/kothA12llK — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) July 1, 2026

“We were determined to write some beautiful pages in the history of our football in this World Cup, and we have to accept that we failed in this mission,” he said. “Given what we offered, we shouldn’t have lost this match.”

Belgium on Monday face the winners of the US, who beat Bosnia on Wednesday (early hours of Thursday in South Africa).

Belgium booked their place in the last 16 with a dramatic win, scoring two late goals to force extra time before Tielemans converted a penalty in the 125th minute.

Tielemans scored the winner from the spot after being fouled in the box.

Habib Diarra tapped in after Ismaila Sarr’s header hit the post to give Senegal a deserved lead in the 25th minute.

Sarr smashed the ball past Thibaut Courtois to double the lead in the 51st minute.

Malik Tillman free kick goal in USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina FIFA World Cup Round of 32 game pic.twitter.com/EqFeHliL59 — Daily Foot Vibes (@dailyfootvibes) July 2, 2026

Substitute Romelu Lukaku pulled one back in the 86th before captain Tielemans equalised less than three minutes later to force extra time.

A 10-man US roared into the next round with a 2-0 victory over Bosnia, ending a 24-year wait for a knockout-stage win to keep alive hopes of a dream American run in the global showpiece.

In a dramatic high-tempo game in the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Folarin Balogun scored near halftime then was sent off after the break, with Malik Tillman doubling the lead eight minutes from time with a sumptuous free kick.

It was a physical encounter where luck was not always on the side of the hosts, with Balogun and Christian Pulisic having goals ruled out and Balogun dismissed for a serious foul on Tarik Muharemovic that appeared to have been accidental.

The Americans burst into the game with a barrage of attacks on the Bosnian area, spurred on by the reverberating roars of “U-S-A” by a partisan crowd that came with high expectations.

The US delivered, with speed and intensity, with Pulisic back in the team and determined to make his mark, Balogun a constant threat and Weston McKennie and Tillman showing good form.

Victory brought an end to a US run of 10 consecutive defeats by European opposition, and set up a last-16 tie in Seattle with Belgium.