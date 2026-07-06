Battle-hardened Argentina, Egypt set for last-16 clash

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Argentina and Egypt head into their World Cup last-16 clash in Atlanta on Tuesday with little time to recover after both survived gruelling physical tests in their first knockout matches.

Reigning champions Argentina needed extra time to edge World Cup debutants Cape Verde 3-2 on Friday, while Egypt endured 120-minutes before defeating Australia 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

The quick turnaround has raised concerns for both teams, but particularly for Argentina, whose previously flawless campaign showed signs of vulnerability for the first time.

After cruising through the group stage, Lionel Scaloni’s side struggled to impose themselves against Cape Verde, prompting debate over whether the performance was an isolated stumble or evidence of weaknesses that opponents can exploit.

This goal of messi was pure genius against Cape verde. Those who play football will definitely know how a genius execution this was. pic.twitter.com/MV5PuDjoVP — Ankit Bahuguna (@ankitbahuguna84) July 5, 2026

“What worries me is that there are only four days to rest, travel. Many players were suffering from cramps, and now you play Egypt, who are also a very physically strong team. I think they have a little more quality at the front than Cape Verde,” former striker Sergio Aguero said on ESPN Argentina.

Lionel Messi admitted after the Cape Verde match that he was tired and lamented Argentina’s inability to press their opponents high up the pitch.

Egypt are likely to draw encouragement from the way Cape Verde troubled the South Americans.

The North Africans relied heavily on their defensive organisation and looked to Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush to launch counter-attacks against Australia, an approach they could employ again against the holders.

For Egypt, a fully fit Salah could be crucial after the forward entered the Australia match with a hamstring concern and at times appeared reluctant to sprint at full speed during a draining 120-minute contest.

Argentina, meanwhile, have publicly maintained their cautious tone.

“It will be a very difficult match,” midfielder Leandro Paredes said. “We are at the elite level of football and all national teams are very good and physical.”

Egypt fans chanting “We want Messi,We want Messi” after their win against Australia.



This never ends well. 😂pic.twitter.com/64jed79LdL — MC (@CrewsMat10) July 3, 2026

The winner of the match in Atlanta will face Switzerland or Colombia in Kansas City on July 11.

Also on Tuesday, Switzerland are preparing for a fiery contest on and off the pitch against Colombia as they gear up for what they expect to be their toughest test of the tournament in Tuesday’s last 16 clash, midfielder Ardon Jashari said on Sunday.

Having experienced a hostile atmosphere in their 2-1 group-stage victory over co-hosts Canada, Jashari expects an equally passionate challenge from Colombia’s supporters as Switzerland chase a place in the quarterfinals.

“I think we felt it the most against Canada — 90% of the stadium was from Canada. I think this time it will be a little bit more special,” Jashari said.

“The Colombians are not only emotional on the pitch, but also in the stands. I think we also had that at the World Cup in Qatar with Brazil. Now it’s just another situation. We are in a knockout phase. It will certainly be a hot game, even in the stands.”

While Colombia present a formidable obstacle, Jashari said the Swiss were focused on producing their best performance rather than dwelling on who might be favourites.

I really see a bright future for him and we are really happy to have him in our team. — Swiss forward Ruben Vargas on Johan Manzambi

Competing at their sixth successive World Cup, Switzerland’s consistency in qualifying has been matched by the predictability of their exits, with progress beyond the round of 16 proving an enduring issue.

They were eliminated at that stage in 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022, and a group-stage exit in 2010 remains the lone exception in an otherwise consistent run to the knockout rounds.

Swiss forward Ruben Vargas, who has contributed two goals and one assist in four appearances at the tournament, highlighted the impact of 20-year-old teammate c.

Johan Manzambi was central to Switzerland’s 2-0 round-of-32 win over Algeria, a result that ended the nation’s 88-year wait for a World Cup knockout victory.

The forward has scored three goals and provided two assists in four matches at the tournament.

“I think we all saw what he’s capable of with his age,” Vargas, 27, said. “I think it’s not normal really that he does things already helping us with goals and assists. I really see a bright future for him and we are really happy to have him in our team.”

Coming World Cup last-16 fixtures

Monday:

Portugal v Spain, Dallas (9pm)

Tuesday:

M94: US v Belgium, Seattle (2am)

M95: Argentina v Egypt, Atlanta (6pm)

M96: Switzerland v Colombia, Vancouver (10pm)