Neymar signals Brazil farewell after shock World Cup exit to Norway

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Erling Haaland scores Norway's second goal in their 2026 FIFA World Cup last 16 win against Brazil at New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday.

By Fernando Kallas

Neymar suggested he may have played his final match for Brazil after scoring in their defeat by Norway in the World Cup round of 16 on Sunday.

The forward converted a stoppage-time penalty in Brazil’s 2-1 defeat, a result that eliminated the five-times champions and extended their wait for a sixth World Cup title.

Speaking briefly after the match to Bruno Formiga, a pundit for Brazilian channel ge tv, Neymar indicated that his tenure with Brazil had come to an end.

“I tried, I tried. Now it’s over. I started here, I finished here,” Neymar said, referring to the stadium in New Jersey, where he made his Brazil debut in a friendly against the US in 2010.

The 34-year-old was moved to tears after the match. It was the national team’s worst World Cup performance since 1990.

Brazil are now heading towards their longest spell without a World Cup title since they first won the tournament. By 2030, they will have gone 28 years without lifting the trophy.

If Neymar confirms his international retirement, he will end his Brazil career with 80 goals and 58 assists in 130 appearances.

Neymar has won multiple titles at club level but his only senior trophy with Brazil was the 2013 Confederations Cup.

Erling Haaland scored twice late in the second half as Norway stunned the five-time champions to reach the quarterfinals.

Haaland headed in Andreas Schjelderup’s cross after 79 minutes to break the deadlock. He struck again in the 90th, firing in a low shot from Schjelderup’s pass after the substitute won possession.

The Manchester City striker moved to seven goals at the tournament, level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

Neymar scored a penalty deep in added time, but Brazil could not prevent a last-16 exit.

Bruno Guimaraes missed a 13th-minute spot-kick for Brazil after VAR ruled Kristoffer Ajer had fouled Matheus Cunha.