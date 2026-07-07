England’s adaptability shines in Mexico, Haaland threat looms

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

England left the Estadio Azteca with aching legs, frayed nerves and a place in the World Cup quarterfinals.

They also left with something potentially more valuable: proof they can survive when matches stop following the script.

For all the talk before the tournament of talent, depth and Thomas Tuchel’s tactical nous, England had not faced a truly defining moment. Mexico provided that on Sunday night.

In one of football’s most intimidating arenas, at altitude and against co-hosts roared on by around 80,000 supporters, England were forced to play more than half an hour with 10 men after Jarell Quansah’s red card.

Yet they emerged with a 3-2 victory built on Jude Bellingham’s brilliance, Harry Kane’s leadership and a collective refusal to yield.

England’s performance was not flawless. Mexico dominated for spells, twice cut the deficit to a single goal and bombarded the penalty area during a frantic finish.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had a standout game, and every England player spent the closing stages throwing themselves at crosses and shots.

But World Cups are rarely won through perfection. More often they are won by teams capable of surviving difficult nights.

What should encourage Tuchel most is that the result was built on adaptability rather than dominance.

Recognising the challenges posed by the conditions in Mexico City, England dialled back their usual aggressive pressing game and adopted a more measured approach.

“We are fully committed to our press. But it’s not economical. We need to be smart and pick the right moments,” Tuchel said.

For long periods they defended in a compact mid-block, content to protect space and conserve energy rather than chase the ball relentlessly.

That tactical adjustment reflected a willingness to sacrifice style for substance.

The breakthrough came through the type of transition football Tuchel had planned for.

Declan Rice drove forward from midfield before finding Bukayo Saka, whose cross was met by the arriving Bellingham.

Barely 100 seconds later, Elliot Anderson won possession from the restart and England struck again.

Those moments illustrated England at their most dangerous: compact without the ball, then direct and ruthless once possession was recovered.

Bellingham again underlined why he is emerging as one of the players of the tournament. His quickfire double transformed the atmosphere inside the stadium and shifted the momentum decisively towards England.

Kane extended his scoring streak, while Anthony Gordon’s pace and energy provided a crucial outlet whenever Mexico threatened to overwhelm them.

However, if the victory answered questions about England’s mentality, it also exposed issues Norway will have noted carefully.

Hit by injuries at the back, England have looked vulnerable throughout the tournament, and Mexico repeatedly found opportunities in the spaces around the fullbacks.

Quansah’s red card tackle came after England had been caught out with players committed forward

Norway possess different qualities to Mexico but potentially greater firepower.

Having stunned Brazil to reach the quarterfinals, the Scandinavians arrive in Miami for Saturday’s quarterfinal full of confidence and carrying perhaps the tournament’s most dangerous striker.

Any defensive frailties England displayed against Mexico could be ruthlessly exposed by Erling Haaland, while Martin Odegaard’s passing range gives Norway the creativity to find him.

At the same time, England may take confidence from the way they adapted after Quansah’s dismissal.

Rather than retreat entirely, they continued to look for opportunities on the counterattack. Gordon stretched Mexico repeatedly and won the penalty that allowed Kane to restore England’s two-goal cushion.

Later, Tuchel altered the shape again, introducing 1.98m defender Dan Burn and switching to a back five as England repelled Mexico’s aerial assault.

That tactical flexibility may prove one of England’s greatest strengths as the tournament enters its decisive stage.

The challenge is ensuring Sunday’s victory does not come at too high a cost.

Bellingham dropped to his knees at the final whistle, lungs heaving after battling the altitude, the conditions and relentless Mexican pressure. Kane had lost his voice by the time the interviews began.

The bad news for England is that Jordan Henderson will be sidelined for the remainder of the World Cup, Sky Sports reported, as he requires surgery on the freak arm injury he suffered during celebrations.

The midfielder landed awkwardly when he slipped while climbing over a barrier at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday, and video footage showed his forearm buckling.

The victory over Mexico will nevertheless rank among England’s most memorable World Cup knockout performances of the modern era, the sort of result that can transform belief inside a squad.

England must show it was more than one extraordinary night. Mexico tested their resilience. Norway will test their ambitions.

Reuters