FIFA World Cup 2026

Portugal coach Martinez confirms exit after World Cup loss to Spain

No final decision before the tournament but boss confirmed Spain defeat was his last match

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Portugal's Vitinha is embraced by coach Roberto Martinez after their 2026 FIFA World Cup last 16 exit against Spain in Dallas, US on Monday. (Christopher Neundrof/EPA/BackpagePix)

By Fernando Kallas

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez said he was leaving his role after Spain beat his side 1-0 in the World Cup last 16 on Monday, calling the defeat the end of a cycle for the team.

The Spaniard said his contract expired on Monday and that Portugal’s football leadership should now choose a new manager.

“I came to Portugal to win the World Cup and I think that, without winning it, there’s no point in continuing,” Martinez said after the match.

“The board and the president now have the opportunity to choose the new manager; my contract ends today. There isn’t much more to say.”

Martinez said there had been no final decision before the tournament but confirmed the Spain defeat was his last match in charge.

“Yes, it’s my last game for the national team. I’m very proud.

“I’ve felt welcomed as just another Portuguese person, in a very warm way. It’s been a pleasure, a source of pride and a responsibility.”

Portugal’s exit is also expected to bring down the curtain on Cristiano Ronaldo’s long international career. Martinez avoided going further on the 41-year-old’s future but offered a glowing farewell to his captain.

“A word of thanks, because he was an exemplary captain. Not just in terms of goals — the statistics speak for themselves — but also in terms of assists.

“It’s his day-to-day commitment, the way he lives and breathes football. He’s an example and something we must celebrate.”

Martinez said Portugal had stood up to one of the tournament favourites but were undone by fine margins.

“We showed courage in defence, we were aggressive, and we defended very well. But in the World Cup round of 16, it’s the small details that matter.

“The ball hitting the bar and going in or not, a chance in the 90th minute from a quick free kick. Details that make all the difference.”

  • All the World Cup fixtures here
  • World Cup page here
  • Star player profiles here
  • Bafana news here

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Amnesty SA calls for fresh audit as Gwarube says 2018 pit toilet backlog has been cleared

2

Road crash victim wants to auction RAF’s furniture, cars, sick bay beds and rubbish bins

3

Police say death of Nigerian not linked to anti-migrant violence

4

University of Pretoria launches R50m campaign to put long-awaited degrees into graduates’ hands

5

Mbappe fires back at Paraguayan senator’s racist attack

Related Articles