Serie A, Portugal, Ligue 1, England: where Bafana players are being linked after World Cup

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Bafana Bafana's Thapelo Maseko is challenged by Richie Laryea of Canada in their 2026 Fifa World Cup last-32 clash at Los Angeles Stadium on June 28 2026.

Several Bafana Bafana players caught the eye with impressive performances as the national team punched above its weight at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Orlando Pirates’ burgeoning 21-year-old playmaking talent Relebohile Mofokeng flew straight from the World Cup and Bafana’s final game in their 1-0 last-32 defeat against Canada in Los Angeles to conclude a deal with Belgian top-flight outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Reports have been streaming in of interest in other players who performed well as South Africa progressed past a World Cup opening round for the first time as the second-placed team in Group A, despite being the lowest ranked side of the four.

Here are some of the reported destinations for Bafana players after the World Cup:

Mbekezeli Mbokazi — centreback, Chicago Fire, 21

The former Orlando Pirates defender put in some huge performances, and with captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was the reason Bafana almost went to extra time in the last 32 under pressure from physical Canada, who had to rely on Stephen Eustáquio’s 92nd-minute goal to progress.

“TLB”, as he is nicknamed after the versatile tractor-loader-backhoe earth-moving machine, has been linked to 2024-25 Serie A champions and last season’s runners-up Napoli, Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and unnamed teams in Belgium.

WATCH | Lucas Radebe on Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi.

Read the full article here: https://t.co/BLNdNzqU7j#ArenaSportsShow pic.twitter.com/WewXNn2djj — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) July 2, 2026

Teboho Mokoena — central midfielder, Mamelodi Sundowns, 29

His age and the fact Mokoena has three years left on his contract at Mamelodi Sundowns and is reportedly valued at more than R50m might count against him finding a prime destination. However, Mokoena’s class he got to display on the biggest stage has apparently drawn attention.

The midfielder fought well in the 2-0 defeat against Mexico, was outstanding and scored the winning penalty in the 1-1 draw against Czechia, was suspended in the 1-0 win against South Korea, then battled and seemed to try to do too much as he was targeted by a physical Canada onslaught.

Reports have been EPL side AFC Bournemouth have shown an interest and so have clubs in Saudi Arabia, including Al Ettifaq and Al Taawoun.

Oswin Appollis — wing, Orlando Pirates, 24

Appollis surprisingly did not start the game against Mexico as coach Hugo Broos went for a strange formation that forsook wingers. He impressed as an attacking threat in the draw against the Czechs, was quieter against South Korea and tried his best to get impetus into the attack against Canada.

The winger’s abilities showed and he has been linked with a major move to FC Porto, though reports are Pirates are asking for more than double the R70m tabled by the Portuguese giants. Mbokazi’s club Chicago Fire also put in a failed bid in January.

Thapelo Maseko — wing, Mamelodi Sundowns, 22

His man of the match award in the win against South Korea would definitely have made clubs sit up and take notice. On loan last season at AEL Limassol in Cyprus, Maseko is sure to return to Sundowns for their 2026-27 preseason, but he may not stay long.

At only 22 he is the right age to pique the interest of European clubs. SK Slavia Prague in Czechia are reported to have shown interest.

Ime Okon — centreback, Hannover 96, 22

The defender drew attention with his performances next to Mbokazi, where the young central partnership played a role in Bafana never being overwhelmed defensively, conceding only four goals in four games.

Okon has been gaining European experience with Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96, but after the World Cup bigger teams could come knocking, with French Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco reportedly showing interest.

Khuliso Mudau — right-back, Mamelodi Sunowns, 31

At a year past 30, time is not on his side but one of the best right-backs in Africa continued to nurture that reputation on a global stage and Lyle Foster’s club Burnley, relegated from the EPL to the Championship last season, reportedly believe he could add something to their back four.

Thalente Mbatha — central midfield, Orlando Pirates, 26

He caught the eye with some combative performances playing all four games at the World Cup, two as a substitute and two starting,, particularly starting in the draw against Czechia.

He is reportedly linked with a move to Club Brugge in Belgium.

All the World Cup fixtures here

World Cup page here

Star player profiles here

Bafana news here

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