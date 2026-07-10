FIFA World Cup 2026

Merino strike sends Spain past Belgium into World Cup semis

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Mikel Merino of Spain celebrates after scoring the 2-1 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals match Spain against Belgium, in Los Angeles, USA, 10 July 2026. (EPA/CHRISTOPHER TORRES)

Substitute Mikel Merino struck late as ​Spain beat Belgium 2-1 ‌in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday, booking a ​semi-final against France in ​Dallas on Tuesday.

European champions ⁠Spain went ahead in ​the 30th minute when ​Fabian Ruiz converted a rebound after Thibaut Courtois had superbly saved ​Dani Olmo’s strike.

Belgium ​levelled in the 41st minute through ‌Charles ⁠De Ketelaere, who headed Timothy Castagne’s cross past goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Courtois was ​forced ​off ⁠midway through the second half and replaced ​by Senne Lammens.

Merino, ​introduced ⁠after 86 minutes, pounced two minutes later after ⁠Lammens ​failed to hold ​Pau Cubarsi’s low strike.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Arrests in Thato Molosankwe murder expose alleged violent crime syndicate

2

Family of five found shot dead in Flagstaff home

3

‘I fell short’: King Misuzulu apologises as ‘historical’ video clips leak online

4

Boks must be firing on all cylinders from the get-go, says Rassie

5

Suspects arrested in murder of North West activist Thato Molosankwe

Related Articles