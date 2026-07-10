Merino strike sends Spain past Belgium into World Cup semis

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Mikel Merino of Spain celebrates after scoring the 2-1 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals match Spain against Belgium, in Los Angeles, USA, 10 July 2026.

Substitute Mikel Merino struck late as ​Spain beat Belgium 2-1 ‌in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday, booking a ​semi-final against France in ​Dallas on Tuesday.

European champions ⁠Spain went ahead in ​the 30th minute when ​Fabian Ruiz converted a rebound after Thibaut Courtois had superbly saved ​Dani Olmo’s strike.

Belgium ​levelled in the 41st minute through ‌Charles ⁠De Ketelaere, who headed Timothy Castagne’s cross past goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Courtois was ​forced ​off ⁠midway through the second half and replaced ​by Senne Lammens.

Merino, ​introduced ⁠after 86 minutes, pounced two minutes later after ⁠Lammens ​failed to hold ​Pau Cubarsi’s low strike.