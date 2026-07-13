France put past behind them as history beckons against Spain

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal with Ousmane Dembele in the World Cup match against Sweden

France are one victory from extending one of the most extraordinary eras of World Cup dominance, with a third successive final and a fifth appearance in the showpiece match in eight tournaments within reach when they face Spain on Tuesday.

Didier Deschamps’s side must overcome the team who have repeatedly blocked their path in recent years and whose defence has been breached only once at this tournament.

Spain, who have had a see-saw progression here, eliminated France in the Euro 2024 semi-finals and beat them again in a nine-goal Nations League thriller last year, but Les Bleus arrive with the competition’s two most prolific forwards — Kylian Mbappe on eight goals and Ousmane Dembele on five — and a more balanced team.

There is considerable continuity between the teams who met in Munich two years ago, when Spain recovered from Randal Kolo Muani’s early header to win 2-1.

🗣️ "It's not just about Lamine."



Ibrahima Konate insists that France are not focussing on Lamine Yamal ahead of their World Cup semi-final vs Spain. pic.twitter.com/vBECvRASXz — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 13, 2026

Seven players who started for France that night could again be in the line-up in Dallas, but the resemblance largely ends there.

France arrived at the Euro 2024 semi-final as a team searching for fluency.

Mbappe had been hampered by the fractured nose he suffered in their opening game, Antoine Griezmann was struggling to impose himself and the side had reached the last four despite failing to score freely from open play.

Their progress in the US has been built on a different foundation.

Mbappe and Dembele have scored 13 goals between them, Michael Olise has provided invention and control between the lines while Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue have offered another explosive option from the start or off the bench.

France have become more coherent without the ball and more varied with it, capable of attacking at speed, slowing the game or defending in a compact block for long periods without appearing uncomfortable.

That tactical flexibility was evident in their 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco, when they resisted pressure, denied their opponents clear chances and waited patiently for the openings that decided the match.

🇫🇷 France have landed in Dallas ahead of their blockbuster World Cup semi-final against Spain, with hundreds of fans turning out to give Les Bleus a rousing Bastille Day welcome.pic.twitter.com/Tr5RBz0iZG — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) July 13, 2026

It is that balance which will be tested against Spain, who will be able to rely on Lamine, a player rediscovering his groove after arriving at the tournament nursing a hamstring injury.

Luis de la Fuente’s side have retained the collective philosophy that carried them to the European title, using possession not merely to create chances but to suffocate opponents and protect their own defence.

Their record of one goal conceded underlines how rarely teams have been able to play through them, though Belgium showed during Spain’s 2-1 quarter-final win they can be unsettled.

Mbappe’s pace will discourage Spain’s defenders from holding too high a line, while Dembele’s ability to attack from the flank can create uncertainty over where the greatest threat will emerge.

Olise has become one of France’s most important connectors, drifting inside to combine with the midfield before accelerating attacks.

Deschamps will need to decide whether he wants to reinforce the midfield or remain faithful to the attacking structure that has made France the tournament’s most feared side.

Committing four attacking players would give Spain more to worry about but couldl eave France exposed if their press is bypassed.

"We are the best two teams in the World Cup."



"If anyone can go against France, it's us."



Lamine Yamal is heading into Spain vs. France with absolutely no fear 😤 pic.twitter.com/vEMBXxPDbd — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 11, 2026

“We are the only ones to have beaten them twice in a row, but this third match will be very different,” De la Fuente said after the victory over Belgium.

France, however, have history within reach.

They reached the World Cup final in 1998, 2006, 2018 and 2022, winning twice, and victory in Dallas would send them into a fifth final in eight tournaments.

It would also make them the first nation since Brazil between 1994 and 2002 to appear in three consecutive World Cup finals.

That consistency has been built around Deschamps’s ability to renew his team without sacrificing its competitive identity. The side that won in 2018 was founded on defensive solidity and ruthless transitions; the 2022 finalists leaned heavily on Mbappe’s brilliance. This version appears deeper, more adventurous and less dependent on a single route to victory.

Spain may be the only opponents capable of exposing any remaining flaws.

They have conceded only once, possess the technical quality to deprive France of the ball and have repeatedly shown they can turn long spells of control into decisive bursts around the penalty area.

Yet France enter the meeting with more firepower, greater confidence and a sense their evolution has brought them to a point where recent defeats no longer define the matchup.

World Cup semifinals

Tuesday:

France v Spain, Dallas Stadium (9pm)

Wednesday:

England v Argentina, Atlanta Stadium (9pm)