Sundowns put Austria trip on hold over Jayden Adams tragedy

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Mamelodi Sundowns have put their preseason plan to go to Austria on hold after the death in Cape Town of talented midfielder Jayden Adams on Saturday.

The club revealed that given the circumstances, the team did not travel to Austria, but their pre-season tour has not been cancelled, but the departure has been postponed.

Sundowns media spokesperson Shupi Nkgadima could not reveal when the team will travel to Austria to prepare for the start of the Betway Premiership on August 1.

Adams, 25, was a part of the Bafana team that made history by qualifying for the knockout stages in the World Cup for the first time. All the Sundowns players who were part of the Bafana squad at the World Cup were set to link up with the rest of the team in Austria for preseason training and friendly matches.

The circumstances surrounding the midfielder’s death are not yet known and are under investigation by the police.

Fifa observed a minute of silence to pay their respects to Adams during the quarterfinal match between Norway and England and the match between Argentina and Switzerland on Saturday and Sunday morning, respectively.

Adams, who was regarded as one of the brightest footballing talents in the country, had seen his stock rise significantly over the past two seasons, culminating in his selection for the senior national team’s recent World Cup campaign, and he played all three matches in the group stages.

Adams also had a good second half of last season with Sundowns, where he played a role in helping them clinch the CAF Champions League title, a performance that also saw him make the Bafana squad.

Sowetan