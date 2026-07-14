World Cup expansion will disadvantage teams — Arendse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Julian Alvarez (C) of Argentina celebrates with teammates after his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals match against Switzerland, in Kansas City, USA, 11 July 2026.

Story audio is generated using AI

Bafana Bafana legend Andre Arendse doesn’t think it would be ideal for Fifa to consider expanding the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams from 48.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino recently said the association will discuss the possibility of expanding the next tournament.

The ongoing event in the US, Canada and Mexico is the first to feature 48 teams, having been expanded from the previous format of 32.

Arendse, who has represented SA 67 times since his debut in 1995, with 67 Bafana Bafana caps and over 400 professional club-level appearances, says further expansion of the World Cup will disadvantage teams who send players to it as they won’t have enough preseason rest and training.

“First and foremost, it is too long. You’re actually going to overlap the entire offseason,” the former goalkeeper told Sowetan.

[An expanded World Cup is] actually going to overlap the entire offseason. — Andre Arendse

“By the time teams get into preseason for the next term, the World Cup is still going on. So, what kind of rest are you going to give those players? As much as you are going to allow more countries to be at the World Cup, does that not defeat the object of getting your best teams there and making it super competitive?”

“Let’s face it, it’s a lot of extra games. You are going from 65 matches from the last World Cup [in 2022] to 104 [now]; that’s a lot of games, and fatigue is bound to set in, and [adverse] weather conditions don’t help.”

Arendse said that having more teams possibly playing across different continents denies individual countries the right to claim World Cup hosting rights.

“It’s always nice for one country to claim the World Cup [as hosts], and [expansion to different continents] is going to take that away. Playing the tournament for two months is almost approaching the halfway stage of the domestic league.”

Arendse said that the four teams remaining in the competition — Argentina, Spain, England and France — all deserve to be there.

Sowetan