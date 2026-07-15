De la Fuente says Spain have recaptured 2010 spirit after France masterclass

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Players of Spain including Alex Baena and Lamine Yamal celebrate winning their 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal against France at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday.

By Fernando Kallas

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said his side had revived the spirit of their 2010 World Cup triumph after a commanding 2-0 win over France on Tuesday sent them into the final and left them one victory from a second global title.

Spain, who won their first World Cup 16 years ago, neutralised a France attack at Dallas Stadium that had scored 16 goals before the semifinal and had been regarded as one of the tournament’s most dangerous. France did not manage a shot on target until after the 80-minute mark.

“The message was that we were up against one of the best teams in the world, but that they were up against the best team in the world,” De la Fuente said.

“These players show commitment, solidarity and talent. They make the difficult look easy. They have talent and the right attitude towards life and sport.

“I see a happy dressing room and a nation behind us. We’ve recaptured the spirit of 2010. The character of this team is evident in the fact that those who didn’t play have stayed behind to train after the match.”

De la Fuente praised a squad he said had been built on humility, shared purpose and the absence of egos, saying Spain’s strength came from everyone moving in the same direction.

“I believe the most important thing is knowing how to choose your travelling companions. If you make the wrong choice of travelling companions, you could end up with a problem.

“We know that this team — not just the players, but everyone who makes up the squad — works towards a common goal, with the same enthusiasm, and we are ordinary, generous people who seek the common good before our own individual interests.”

Pedro Porro with a striker's finish 🤌



France have a mountain to climb 👀🏔️



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/ms0z0UEm9c — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) July 14, 2026

Spain, who won Euro 2024, have now equalled Italy’s record of 37 consecutive unbeaten matches, but De la Fuente said his players still had room to grow.

“This team never ceases to amaze me. The scope for improvement is endless. It was a labour of love, a process. It was about reaching the crucial moment in the best possible shape.”

De la Fuente said he would like to face Argentina in the final because of his close friendship with manager Lionel Scaloni, while also praising England and describing the other semifinal as a match that “could easily be the World Cup final”.

“I don’t believe in the idea that finals are there to be won. They’re there to be enjoyed. What’s to come could be the icing on the cake.”

World Cup semifinal

Wednesday:

England v Argentina, Atlanta Stadium (9pm)