Argentina are best with their backs to the wall, says coach Scaloni

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Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after Argentina's victory against England in their 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday.

By Mark Gleeson in Atlanta

Argentina have proved they put their best foot forward in adversity, said coach Lionel Scaloni as his side staged another dramatic comeback to book a place in Sunday’s World Cup final.

The holders came from 1-0 down to equalise with five minutes left and then snatched a stoppage-time winner to beat England 2-1 and secure a meeting with Spain in New York at the weekend.

It was another remarkable recovery for an Argentina side who ground out another victory as they had throughout the knockout rounds, beating Cape Verde and Switzerland in extra time and coming from 2-0 down to defeat Egypt 3-2.

“I honestly think this team plays its best football when it’s under pressure,” Scaloni said in his post-match press conference.

“When we’re struggling, and the opponent hesitates just a little, we smell blood and we go for it with everything we’ve got. That’s the feeling this team gives me.

“I’m happy because the team fought until the very end, and that’s fundamental for me. Even if we’d gone home eliminated, we would have done so knowing we’d left everything on the field.”

Scaloni said Argentina showed their best side after Anthony Gordon had put England 1-0 up 10 minutes into the second half.

“After their goal, we showed everything we want football to represent. Football isn’t just tactics or strategy or playing attractive football. Everything we believe in was reflected during those final 40 minutes.”

Scaloni also called his players stubborn but “I mean that in the best possible sense of the word”.

“They’re warriors. They grew up in environments where they feared nothing. They were always competing, always expected to be the best. Responsibility doesn’t weigh them down.

“When the match reaches those final 15, 20 or 25 minutes, they still want the ball. Nobody was thinking, ‘What if I make a mistake and we lose a World Cup semifinal?’

“They were simply thinking about playing football, just as they’ve done all their lives. They’re like a family. They never give up on a single ball. They fight until the very end.

“Honestly, we’re going to try to win the final — we’re going to do everything we can — but what more does this team have to do?” Scaloni queried.

Reuters