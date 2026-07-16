England’s bid to hang on blown apart by Argentina masterclass

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Enzo Fernandez of Argentina (CL) celebrates scoring the 1-1 during the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal against England against Argentina, in Atlanta, USA, 15 July 2026.

By Mark Gleeson in Atlanta

The art of “closing shop” and defending a lead is far from being mastered, as the World Cup has vividly demonstrated, and England paid a heavy price for sitting back after going ahead in Wednesday’s semi-final against Argentina.

Anthony Gordon’s goal 10 minutes into the second half at Atlanta Stadium put England on course for a place in the final, but like teams before them in this tournament, they were undone by Argentina’s ability to conjure up the most unlikely of comebacks as they went on to win 2-1.

In Atlanta one week ago, the holders had fought back from 2-0 down with 11 minutes left against Egypt in the round of 16 and they booked their place in the final with another dramatic comeback.

It was no escape act, rather a furious fightback in a match of high tension with fired-up players and a gripping atmosphere in the stadium.

"As soon as you lose, you get criticised" 💬



Thomas Tuchel says he doesn't believe he got his substitutions wrong but will take any responsibility for the decisions. pic.twitter.com/iOqZGnLpjU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 15, 2026

Fingers have been pointed at the changes England manager Thomas Tuchel made, and they proved to be mistakes, but even if the German’s team had had the best attacking intentions and gone looking for a second goal, it can be impossible to resist when Lionel Messi begins to dictate the game.

“I had no feeling that an offensive substitution would help,” Tuchel said. “Instead, we stayed in our 4-4-2 but became passive, conceding a lot of chances and couldn’t turn the ball possession in our favour.”

England had done well to largely keep a handle on Messi for the first hour, with Elliot Anderson consistently snapping at his heels and others closing down any space he managed to create in midfield.

When the 39-year-old master retreated to the right wing, there might have been smiles of satisfaction at his presumed exile from the game, but all it did was forge another avenue for Argentina to launch their comeback.

Messi began whipping in dangerous crosses.

Nico Gonzalez’s header was expertly stopped by Jordan Pickford and Alexis Mac Allister crashed his header flush against the post with such force that it rebounded almost outside the penalty area.

England’s defence was scrambling, and it seemed only a matter of time before it would be breached.

The 85th-minute equaliser was no close-in effort, however, but a shot from outside the area from Enzo Fernandez that a fatigued Jude Bellingham failed to close down.

Messi had set up Fernandez with a pass from the wing, and as the game headed into nine minutes of stoppage time, so came the coup de grace. Messi crossed expertly again and Lautaro Martínez gleefully headed home.

England had 12% of the possession from the time that Gordon opened the scoring to Martínez’s winner 38 minutes later.

“He [Tuchel] played his cards very early in the hope he’d hang on,” said former England striker Alan Shearer.

“And it’s backfired. But Argentina are world champions for a reason because it’s not only about ability, but know-how and attitude when things are going against you.”