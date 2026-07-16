WATCH | Argentine players brandish political Falklands flag after England semifinal win

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Argentina's Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso display a political banner after winning their 2026 Fifa World Cup semifinal against England at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday. The banner refers to the British Overseas Territory of the Falkland Islands, located off the coast of Argentina. Argentina disputes British sovereignty over the islands and refers to them as Las Malvinas.

By Nick Mulvenney and Amanda Perobelli in Atlanta

Argentina players held up a political banner declaring “Las Malvinas Son Argentinas” (The Falklands are Argentine) after their 2-1 World Cup semifinal victory over England at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, in apparent contravention of Fifa rules.

Fifa’s Stadium Code of Conduct bans “banners, flags, flyers, apparel and other paraphernalia that are of a political, offensive, and/or discriminatory nature” inside stadiums.

World football’s ruling body did not immediately reply to a request for comment. British business minister Peter Kyle said the incident must be formally investigated, stressing that politics must be kept separate from the World Cup.

Jogadores argentinos mostram bandeira com a frase “As Malvinas são nossas”.



A Fifa havia proibido manifestações sobre o assunto no jogo de hoje. pic.twitter.com/grtQvYPkpS — Pedro Ramiro (@_pedroramiro) July 15, 2026

“I’m really proud of our team, the dignity they showed and that was in real contrast to what we saw with the Argentine team last night,” Kyle told BBC Radio on Thursday. “I really do hope that Fifa do a proper investigation into it.”

The question of sovereignty over the islands in the South Atlantic, known to the British as the Falklands and the Argentines as the Malvinas, has been a long-running sore point in relations between the countries.

They fought a short conflict over the islands in 1982, in which 649 Argentine soldiers and 255 British combatants died. Britain ultimately retained control of the islands, and the vast majority of residents have said they wish to remain part of Britain.

“POR MALVINAS, POR EL DIEGO,

POR LA ÚLTIMA DE LEO”.



ASÍ SE FESTEJA EN EL VESTUARIO. 🥹🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/oFUY5Ew0nm — Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) July 15, 2026

But Argentina has long argued that it inherited the islands from Spain ​after its independence in 1816, and that Britain took control in 1833 through an illegal colonial act.

Lisandro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso held up the banner, grinning, and waved to fans in the stands. It was unclear where the banner had come from.

It is not the first time the question of political banners has come up during this World Cup. Last month in Los Angeles, Iranian-Americans waved pre-revolutionary flags that are symbols of protest against the Tehran government when Iran played. Those matches proceeded without incident.

Reuters