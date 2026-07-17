POLL | Who will win the 2026 Fifa World Cup?

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A mural by Italian urban artist 'TVBoy', Salvatore Benintende in Barcelona, Spain. Titled 'The Future', the graffiti depicts Lionel Messi holding an FC Barcelona jersey with his former number 10 and the name Lamine Yamal, presenting the young Spanish star as Messi's successor. Picture:

The highly anticipated 2026 Fifa World Cup final between Spain and Argentina has the football community buzzing with excitement, with fans gearing up for what many are calling the ultimate passing of the torch.

The match kicks off this Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The biggest talking point surrounding the final is the face-off between Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Spain’s Lamine Yamal, a matchup widely debated as “the GOAT versus the future”.

Adding to the drama, old photographs of the two stars recently went viral. Shot in 2007, the images show a young Messi bathing Yamal as a baby. Fans have dubbed the coincidence a surreal masterpiece as the infant in the photos will stand across the pitch from Messi in a World Cup final.

Spain’s teenage prodigy has spent his young career breaking Messi’s records, and he is about to shatter another. At only 19 years old, Yamal will play in his first World Cup final. By comparison, Messi was 27 when he reached his first final in 2014, where Argentina suffered a 1-0 defeat to Germany.

While Yamal has scored only once in this tournament, he has been Spain’s primary attacking spark, statistically leading the team in chance creation and crucially winning the penalty against France that broke the deadlock in the semifinals.

On the other side stands Messi, arguably the most decorated football player in history. His staggering resume includes a record eight Ballon d’Or awards, more than 900 career goals, and a world-record 47 team trophies, including leading Argentina to win the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Will the GOAT cement his legacy, or will Yamal seize the moment?

TimesLIVE