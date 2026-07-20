FIFA World Cup 2026

WATCH | After boos, Trump tries to photobomb Spain’s trophy moment

Trump, stayed on the podium with the Spanish players before being invited to the side by Infantino

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Marc Strydom

Marc Strydom

Digital Sports Editor

Captain Rodri and the players of Spain celebrate with the World Cup trophy as FIFA President Gianni Infantino interacts with US President Donald Trump. Spain beat Argetina in Sunday's final at New York New Jersey Stadium 19 July 2026. (Will Oliver/EPA/BackpagePix)

By Julien Pretot

Boos descended from the stands as US President Donald Trump and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino took to the field for the World Cup trophy ceremony at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.

Spain beat defending champions Argentina 1-0 to win the title.

The boos had stopped when Trump and Infantino presented the players and coaches with their medals before they handed out the trophy.

Trump then, as he had when Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup with a 3-1 win against Pari St-Germain in the final at the same venue, attempted to photobomb Spain lifting the trophy on Sunday.

The US president was on the right of stage, next the Spanish team as captain and Rodri and then other players were about to lift the trophy. Infantino, as he did a year ago, appeared to have to try to make a joke of the situation as he awkwardly attempted to usher the US president away.

Trump, who arrived at the stadium by helicopter, stayed on the podium with the Spanish players before being invited to the side.

Trump was at the centre of the biggest controversy of the World Cup when he called Infantino to ask him to review a red card handed to US striker Folarin Balogun in a group stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Balogun’s one-game red-card ban was suspended and he played against Belgium in the last 16, although the US lost 4-1.

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