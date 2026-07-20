FIFA World Cup 2026

WATCH | Ugly brawl at the end of Spain’s World Cup final win against Argentina

Argentina substitute Leandro Paredes received a straight red card after the final whistle

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Argentina's Leandro Paredes manhandles Alex Grimaldo of Spain after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19 2026. (Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

By Julien Pretot

A brief brawl erupted at the final whistle of the World Cup final when Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes shoved Spain’s Gavi to the ground as the European champions’ substitutes rushed onto the pitch to celebrate their 1-0 win on Sunday.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni intervened to cool tempers down at the end of a fierce encounter.

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez was dismissed for the South Americans in second-half stoppage time.

Argentina substitute Leandro Paredes, booked in the match, received a straight red card after the final whistle for his part in the brawling.

Spain beat Argentina after extra time thanks to a goal by substitute Ferran Torres to clinch their second World Cup.

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