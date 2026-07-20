We are the most united team, says emotional Spain coach De la Fuente

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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 19: Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain, lifts the World Cup trophy after the team’s victory following the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

By Amy Tennery and Nick Mulvenney

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said a team-first mentality powered his players as they beat Argentina 1-0 on Sunday to win the World Cup for the second time and establish themselves as international football’s dominant side.

De la Fuente, who at 65 became the oldest coach to guide a team to a World Cup triumph, led Spain to the Euro 2024 title and his team are now unbeaten in 38 matches in all competitions, a record for any team from Europe or South America.

“In the past people were surprised about footballers being talented and skilled and being good people,” he said. “We are the most united team and that is thanks to having people with solidarity, values.”

Spain beat the defending champions 1-0 after extra time at New York New Jersey Stadium, with the winner coming from substitute Ferran Torres in a testament to the group mentality that has propelled them through the tournament.

Luis de la Fuente deserves far more respect than he gets.



He didn’t inherit a golden generation—he built one.



🏆 U19 Euros

🏆 U21 Euros

🏆 Nations League

🏆 Euros

🏆 World Cup



Only two defeats since taking charge in 2022.



One of the greatest international coaching runs… — Toyeeb. O | Arsenal Analyst (@Nuruzamaan) July 20, 2026

“I’m so proud of this generation of footballers who have grown up with this philosophy, remained true to it, made it even better, and set an example as a team and a family – they’re excellent, world-class footballers with exceptional talent,” De la Fuente said.

“I’m very moved. Looking back and thinking about them, we’ve won everything, absolutely everything, with this generation of players.”

Spain conceded only one goal in the tournament but struggled to find a cutting edge in front of goal for the first 115 minutes against an obdurate Argentina team, who were reduced to 10 men when midfielder Enzo Fernandez was dismissed for a second yellow card in stoppage time at the end of 90 minutes.

Luis De La Fuente on winning the World Cup 🎙️🇪🇸🏆#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/2hnr1b8bpu — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 19, 2026

Asked whether he was considering staying on for the 2030 tournament, De la Fuente said he would take time to decide his future.

“We are where we want to be, we are privileged with our players,” he said. “We are not in a hurry, we must enjoy this, maybe we’re thinking about September and the next few matches, but this is something historic, let’s take it one game at a time.”

Matchwinner Torres said his goal belonged to the whole of Spain and expressed his relief at finally delivering for the team after criticism of his performances in the tournament.

“It was a goal scored by 47-million people – it wasn’t even mine or from the 26 players’. It was destined to happen; it was meant to be a winner,” he said.

Spain's players promised their manager Luis de la Fuente that they would get his face tattooed somewhere on their bodies if they were to win the World Cup! 😆



But whereabouts will Marc Cucurella choose is the question? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EhdGS3d4YO — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 20, 2026

“While all finals are tough, when you’re up against [Argentina’s Lionel] Messi, you do get a bit nervous. We played better football.”

De la Fuente lavished praise on his players for establishing themselves as the dominant team in international football.

“I’m so proud of this generation of footballers who have grown up with this philosophy, remained true to it, made it even better, and set an example as a team and a family – they’re excellent, world-class footballers with exceptional talent.

“I’m very moved. Looking back and thinking about them, we’ve won everything, absolutely everything, with this generation of players.”