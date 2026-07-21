Fifa to investigate World Cup final post-match brawl

By Tommy Lund
World football’s governing body Fifa has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate the post-match brawl that erupted after Spain’s 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in a chaotic World Cup final.
Tensions boiled over after Spain secured their second World Cup title courtesy of an extra-time winner from winger Ferran Torres at New York New Jersey Stadium. Argentina had already been reduced to 10 men in the 93rd minute of normal time when Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card.
FIFA are set to investigate the behaviour of Argentina after the final whistle at the World Cup final. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/6ekpnsP9vK— Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 21, 2026
At the final whistle, Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes clashed with several Spanish players, including defender Eric Garcia and midfielder Gavi, triggering a broader brawl between the two sets of players.
Leandro Paredes received a red card after these final-whistle scenes 😲🟥#DStvFIFAWorldCup2026 | #EverythingCanWait pic.twitter.com/w7PO9hC4cz— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) July 20, 2026
The teams exchanged shoves and had to be physically separated, with Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni trying to calm down the players at the end of the ill-tempered encounter.
Paredes received a red card after the final whistle.
No timeframe was given for the conclusion of the investigation.
Reuters
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