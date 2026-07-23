Argentina assistant Ayala says sorry for Olmo incident after World Cup final

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Roberto Ayala, assistant coach of Argentina, prior to the Fifa World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19 2026.

Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala apologised on Wednesday for his altercation with Spain midfielder Dani Olmo in the chaotic aftermath of the World Cup final, as Fifa investigates the post-match brawl that marred Spain’s 1-0 victory.

Television footage showed Ayala confronting Olmo during wild scenes after the final whistle in Sunday’s final, with Fifa later opening disciplinary proceedings over the incidents.

“Of course I’m sorry. Given my position, I cannot allow a feeling, or whatever I might receive from the other party, to affect my mood or my actions,” Ayala said in an interview with Valencia Capital Radio.

“For me, we need to draw a line and leave it at that. It was more of a shove than anything else, it wasn’t a punch as they’re making it out to be.

“It was a reaction to something he said, but that’s it. If I see him, I’ll obviously apologise to him in person.”

🇦🇷👀 Novas imagens surgiram mostrando Roberto Ayala, da Argentina, membro da comissão técnica de Lionel Scaloni, socando Dani Olmo após o fim da partida. pic.twitter.com/1mbmaNNP1y — Gols do Brasileirão ⚽️🇧🇷 (@golsdobrasil1) July 20, 2026

The former defender said emotions got the better of him as tensions escalated after fulltime and insisted he had initially tried to separate players during the confrontation.

Argentina players Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada were also involved as teammate Leandro Paredes grabbed Spain’s Eric Garcia by the throat.

“When the match ends, what I see is a scuffle in the middle of the pitch, and we rush over to get our players out of there,” Ayala added.

“I take responsibility for what I’ve done. My intention was to go over and separate them, but sometimes things just happen and your heart’s racing, though that’s no excuse.

“Eric Garcia was there too, and I simply told Eric that I’d gone over to separate them and congratulate them, that’s all.”

Fifa has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate the post-match brawl involving players and coaching staff, with those involved potentially facing suspensions while the Argentine Football Association could also be fined.‌

Reuters