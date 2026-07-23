Bafana player Zwane’s World Cup red card flagged by sports betting group — report

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Bafana Bafana's Themba Zwane is shown a red card by referee Wilton Sampaio in their 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A match against Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11. Picture:

The red card Themba Zwane received in Bafana Bafana’s 2026 Fifa World Cup opening match defeat to Mexico at Estadio Azteca on June 11 has been flagged in a report by a group monitoring sports betting at the tournament, according to a news report.

The Athletic, which has replaced the New York Times’ sports section as its official service provider, reported Zwane’s red card was among seven “yellow notices” relating to possible match manipulation from potential betting irregularities in a report by the Group of Copenhagen.

The Athletic report, published on Thursday, was headlined: “Fifa, global advisory body clash over potential betting irregularities at World Cup”.

The Group of Copenhagen is an independent, international advisory network set up by the Council of Europe to monitor sports competition manipulation.

Bafana Bafana are down to nine men 🤯🟥



Themba Zwane reiceves the second red card of the night ❌❌



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc #DStvFIFAWorldCuo2026 | #EverythingCanWait pic.twitter.com/Rk59B5Yagp — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) June 11, 2026

The Athletic reported the group’s full report has not yet been published “but a summary of its conclusions has been released by the Council of Europe”.

The Council of Europe said in the report:

104 matches were monitored;

15 matches were placed under increased surveillance, particularly during the last day of the group stage;

seven yellow notices were issued, and;

12 major controversies were analysed in light of integrity risks.

Quoting “sources briefed on the report”, the Athletic reported “among the in-game notices to raise potential irregularities were”:

the red card shown to Themba Zwane in the 84th minute of Bafana’s game against Mexico;

American cryptocurrency-based prediction market Polymarket receiving $4.8m (R80.7m) on markets for Spain not to win against Cape Verde in a group game, which ended goalless, and;

a three-and-a-half-minute delay from the video assistant referee (VAR) team to disallow a goal from Spain’s Ferran Torres in their 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

The Group of Copenhagen’s yellow flag notices relate to “several different indications of irregularities” which can include “unexplained fluctuations in odds, rumours on social media or source information”.

The group’s colour-coded categories are: green (normal), yellow (slightly increased alert), orange (increased alert) and red (highest alert).

The group’s report contradicted Fifa’s official findings.

FIFA WORLD CUP | Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos says he disputes the red card given to Themba Zwane. This follows FIFA’s decision to hand the Bafana Bafana midfielder a three-match suspension. He adds that they will appeal the ruling. pic.twitter.com/XMYjGw11wM — SABC News (@SABCNews) June 17, 2026

The Athletic reported: “The Group of Copenhagen’s operation was conducted in co-ordination with Fifa’s integrity task force, of which it and the Council of Europe, which are independent, are members.

“On Tuesday, Fifa’s integrity task force published findings reporting ‘no suspicious betting activity or indications of match manipulation in connection with any fixture’ had been identified across the entirety of the competition.”

Bafana became the first team in history to receive two red cards in the opening match of a World Cup in their 2-0 loss against Mexico in Mexico City.

Sphephelo Sithole was dismissed in the 49th minute for bringing down Mexico’s Brian Gutiérrez just outside the penalty area.

Zwane, on as a substitute in the 61st, was dismissed 23 minutes later after a VAR review by Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio for catching opponent Roberto Alvarado in the face as he fended him off with an arm. South Africans decried the decision as there did not seem intent by Zwane.

To make matters worse, Zwane was handed a three-match ban by Fifa’s disciplinary committee for the incident, a verdict South Africa also lost on appeal.

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