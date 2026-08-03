Small nations hold big cards as Fifa chief Infantino scrambles for support

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By Ian Ransom

Gianni Infantino’s hopes of extending his Fifa presidency may rest less on winning back football’s traditional powers than on calling in favours from the many small and emerging nations that rely heavily on the world governing body’s largesse.

Infantino is facing the biggest crisis of his decade-long tenure after regional confederations Uefa and Concacaf declared no confidence in his leadership following the abortive proposal to bring private equity into the World Cup.

He confirmed his intention to stand for a fourth term at next year’s Congress in April but the pressure on Infantino may not wait until the election.

Wales on Monday became the first football federation to formally withdraw support for Infantino, while European body Uefa confirmed it had written to the 56-year-old Swiss to inform him it was weighing legal action against him regarding the proposal.

BREAKING: Gianni Infantino has scrapped World Cup investment plan admitting the project had created divisions and was no longer in the interest of its original objective. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/LYH4IVo5Nx — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 1, 2026

Opponents can mount a push to depose him with a vote at an Extraordinary Congress (EC) if 20% of Fifa’s membership of 211 member associations request one in writing.

An EC would need to be held within three months of a request, providing time for rival candidates to emerge.

Uefa, whose 55 member nations voted to boycott all Fifa tournaments if the stake sale went ahead, alone could trigger an EC with a unanimous vote.

But getting a majority of Fifa’s membership to vote Infantino out at the EC may not be an easy task.

Despite vast disparities in wealth, football development and influence across the footballing world, all 211 nations have an equal vote.

"I do not believe he is the right man to lead". 🗣️ UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has weighed in on the ongoing FIFA crisis, insisting Gianni Infantino is unfit to continue as FIFA President following the fallout over controversial World Cup investment proposals. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/mOzZzvTJ8I — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 3, 2026

Rather than smoothing things over with established football giants like France, Spain and England, Infantino’s best chance of clinging to power may rest with members like Bhutan and Vanuatu - emerging nations that have never competed at a World Cup and rely overwhelmingly on Fifa to support their football programmes and participate in international events.

Fifa members have been able to claim up to $3m for fotooball development projects over the course of the 2023-26 World Cup cycle, $1m more than the previous cycle.

The money is small beer for rich nations with professional teams but vital for football’s have-nots.

The stake sale was always aimed at the latter members, and many have done well under Infantino’s patronage.

Vanuatu are ranked 160th in the world and sixth among the Oceania confederation teams but their football association head Lambert Maltock has a seat at Fifa’s highest table as one of eight vice-presidents in the body’s Executive Council.

Fifa gave the island nation of about 340,000 people a development grant of $4.15m to help build a 6,500-seat stadium in the capital Port Vila, which was completed in 2022.

He’s opening up more chances for a team like ours, for nations like ours to make it’s. It’s been a massive help. — Vanuatu defender Brian Kaltak

For Vanuatu’s first professional player, Brian Kaltak, Infantino’s backing has been a huge boost for the country and developing nations generally.

“First of all, he gave a chance for our president to be part of Fifa and then with development projects, he’s been trying to grow the game — not just Vanuatu but all third-world countries,” the Perth Glory defender told Reuters on Monday.

“He’s opening up more chances for a team like ours, for nations like ours to make it’s. It’s been a massive help.”

Similar funding splashes are common across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific, where Fifa grants have financed training pitches, gyms and football programmes that national associations would otherwise struggle to finance.

For critics, however, that same funding model has reinforced a system in which Fifa trades financial power for political influence, making it difficult to build a coalition to unseat an incumbent president.

Any campaign to remove Infantino may ultimately be a numbers game that extends far beyond Europe’s traditional elite.