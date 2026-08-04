Infantino gets backing from leading African football administrators

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Moroccan federation president Fouzi Lekjaa and Fifa president Gianni Infantino during the 2026 Fifa World Cup last 32 match between Canada and Morocco at Houston Stadium on 04 July 2026.

By Mark Gleeson

Leading African football administrators have sent messages of support to embattled Fifa president Gianni Infantino as he looks to the continent’s 54 members for backing in a bid to keep his job.

Five of the continent’s influential football leaders have issued statements that offer Infantino support while also welcoming the decision to drop his controversial plan to sell a stake in future World Cup revenue.

Their messages came ahead of a meeting of the Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) executive committee on Thursday at which they will discuss the abandoned plan to raise $4.2bn from a new commercial rights body.

While Asia, Europe and Concacaf (North and Central America and the Caribbean), all said over the weekend they had lost confidence in Infantino’s leadership, Caf has kept its counsel, offering Infantino hope he can count on the support of its large membership as he looks to hold on to power at next March’s Fifa presidential election.

🗣️ "On paper he still has all of the support."



Abi Ijasanmi on where CAF stand following Gianni Infantino's U-turn on the FIFA sell-off plan pic.twitter.com/X87Lt916Rh — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 4, 2026

Caf only released a statement last Wednesday saying it would study Infantino’s Fifa Forward Enterprise initiative, but he abandoned the project under intense pressure on Friday.

It remains an item on the agenda for the Caf meeting, though there is no guarantee African football’s governing body will take any stand on Infantino’s future.

But leading committee members say they are backing Infantino, including Caf vice president Fouzi Lekjaa from Morocco and fellow Fifa Council members Hany Abo Rida (Egypt), Hamidou Djibrilla (Niger) and Ahmed Yhaya (Mauritania).

There has also been a statement of support from Veron Mosengo-Omba, recently elected president of the football federation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and former Caf general secretary, who studied at university in Switzerland with Infantino.

All released similarly worded messages welcoming Infantino’s decision to abandon the project before praising him and expressing support.

BREAKING: Gianni Infantino has scrapped World Cup investment plan admitting the project had created divisions and was no longer in the interest of its original objective. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/LYH4IVo5Nx — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 1, 2026

African countries helped Infantino to his election success in 2016 on the back of his promises to more than double development money dispensed to Fifa’s member associations.

It is this largesse that has helped keep him popular among African members, many of whom struggle financially and now largely depend on Fifa money to compete.

“Our problem is how to obtain money. Right now, we have no sponsors. So how do we compete?” said Saïd Ali Athouman, the president of the Comoros Football Federation.

The richest nations can train players, have infrastructure and equipment and it’s no coincidence they then achieve results. Most European countries don’t have these problems.

“Our government is not able to make sure they have medical supplies in hospitals and at the same time to look at football. Malawi needs money. Malawi needs stadiums,” added Fleetwood Haiya, president of the Football Association of Malawi.

He’s loyal to Africa. I come from a background where when people have been loyal to you, you never stab them in the back. — Patrice Motsepe

Fifa baseline funding guarantees each of its 211 member associations $8m over a four-year cycle, plus Caf also now offers an annual grant to its members.

Gifting grants to member associations was first floated by Infantino’s predecessor, Sepp Blatter, when he stood for election against Lennart Johansson in 1998. He won with backing from most African countries, who had never before received financial help from world football’s governing body, even though Caf formally endorsed the Swede, who was then Uefa president.

Infantino continued Blatter’s idea, though he renamed it from the Goal Project to Fifa Forward and exponentially increased the monies.

Caf president Patrice Motsepe was effusive in his praise for Infantino days before the World Cup sell-off scandal broke.

“I personally support Gianni Infantino,” he said. “He’s not just a good friend. He’s a loyal friend. He’s loyal to Africa. I come from a background where when people have been loyal to you, you never stab them in the back.”

Reuters