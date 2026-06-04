Broos mum on who will take to the field against Jamaica in WC warm-up match

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Bafana Bafana on the day of their departure to the 2026 World Cup in North America at OR Tambo International Airport on June 1. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

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Bafana’s last World Cup preparatory match against Jamaica will be played behind closed doors in Pachuca on Saturday (7am, SA time).

Bafana, who have won just one of their past five games with two draws and two defeats, need a morale-boosting win over the Reggae Boys before they entertain one of the hosts, Mexico, in the World Cup opener, a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opening fixture on home soil, at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday (9pm SA time).

History marginally favours Bafana against Jamaica as they won one of their five previous meetings with four draws. South Africa’s only victory against the Reggae Boys came in their last meeting, in which they recorded a 2-0 win in a pre-2010 World Cup friendly in Germany. Surprise Moriri and Siyabonga Nomvethe were on target there.

Bafana’s other Group A opponents are Czechia and South Korea. Mexico co-host this global showpiece with the US and Canada until July 19.

Going into this warm-up fixture, Jamaica, who are ranked 71st, 11 places behind Bafana, come from a 3-0 thumping by Nigeria in London last week. Jamaica couldn’t qualify for this World Cup after losing the intercontinental playoff to DR Congo in March.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos didn’t want to reveal whether his starting line-up against Jamaica will be the same as in the opener against Mexico.

“I will not make declarations about the starting line-ups, but I already have something in my head and I will see if we can use that for the first game against Mexico,” Broos answered when quizzed about whether the starting XI against Jamaica would be close to the one that will start against Mexico.