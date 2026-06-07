Broos concerned with Bafana performance in draw against Jamaica

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos during the Bafana press conference ahead of their friendly match against Nicaragwa on Friday in Orlando Stadium, Soweto. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos admitted he was disappointed by his team’s display in the 1-1 draw against Jamaica and has vowed to iron out the flaws before South Africa’s 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico on Thursday.

The South Africans have quietly gone about their business at their base camp in Pachuca, Mexico, since arriving in this part of the world this week as they prepare to face the World Cup co-hosts, Mexico, at the Estadio Azteca.

As part of their preparations, the South African senior men’s national team welcomed Jamaica to Pachuca in a friendly match that ended in a stalemate following second half goals from Lyle Foster and Dwayne Atkinson at Estadio Hidalgo on Saturday.

Broos said the team would continue to work very in the coming days as he was not pleased with the performance he saw at Estadio Hidalgo.

“The performance was not what I expected. I think we have to analyse the game very well and see what was really wrong and try to make it better in the next few days so that we are ready for the first game against Mexico,” said Broos.

“I thought we were close (to getting to where he wants the team to be before the opening match), but again, it was, for me, a disappointing game this afternoon.

“So, yes, I have to look at what went wrong. I think it was also a matter of mentality. We have to do more, much more, than what we did this afternoon to have good results in the World Cup in the next few weeks.”

Jamaica coach Rudolph Speid insisted that Bafana Bafana held back against his team and did not unleash the full power of their talents at Estadio Hidalgo.

“As it relates to South Africa, I think they were playing within themselves, though, because probably, you know, players don’t want to get injured and everybody wants to impress the coach,” he said.

“I didn’t think they were going for it as much as they could have. But playing against Mexico in the Azteca Stadium (in the opening match of the World Cup), there’s going to be 123,000 screaming Mexicans in there, I can tell you.

“They’ll probably overload it, they’re going to be pressing high up the pitch, especially in the first half. They’re going to be pressing very high in the first half, relentless pressing, but of course, the pressure will ease as the game goes along.”

-Safa Media