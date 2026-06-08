Bafana meet Mexico in the World Cup opener at the Azteca: here’s what to expect

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Relebohile Mofokeng of South Africa challenged by Martinez Raheem Giuseppe of Nicaragua during an international friendly match at Orlando Amstel Arena on the May 29 in Soweto.

Just like 16 years ago on that bitterly cold evening at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, Bafana Bafana are in the opening match of the Fifa World Cup against Mexico, this time at the Azteca Stadium.

South Africa are making their fourth World Cup appearance and the first since they hosted the tournament in 2010.

Coach Hugo Broos and his men have a monkey on their backs as they never made it out of the group stages and their main priority is to get rid of this unwanted record.

They had a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco, where they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Cameroon, and Broos says they have put that behind them and fully focused on what lies ahead in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Here is the lowdown on Bafana Bafana in Thursday’s World Cup opener (9pm SA time).

What to expect from South Africa?

Coach Hugo Broos has selected an exciting team with a good blend of experience and youth and there is growing confidence among the players who want to make a mark on the global stage.

Under Broos, Bafana are usually organised and fluid going forward and they use varying formations of play depending on availability of key players and the opposition.

The core of the regular starting XI includes players mainly from Mamelodi Sundowns, the dominant force in South Africa and in the Champions League, and Orlando Pirates.

The 74-year-old no-nonsense Broos, who is stepping down after this World Cup, has brought genuine belief to the squad from the fans.

There are several talented youngsters who have the opportunity to impress on a stage where there will be scouts looking for talent.

What are South Africa’s strengths?

The core of the team is from Champions League victors Mamelodi Sundowns and domestic league champions Orlando Pirates who are brimming with confidence.

It will be interesting to see how Sundowns players fare in this tournament after a long season where they went all the way to the Champions League final.

Most of the players in the team have vast continental experience and the younger ones will be eager to impress and earn contracts with bigger clubs.

In Broos, they have a coach who will want to bow out of the international game with his head held high by helping the country to get out of the group stages for the first time and even go further.

What are South Africa’s weaknesses?

Bafana often buckle under pressure when stakes are high and an example of this was during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last 16 clash against Cameroon in Morocco earlier in the year.

It is also worth noting that though coach Broos has Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners and Evidence Makgopa, Bafana have struggled to have ruthless and consistent goal scorers over the past few years.

Service from midfielders and wingers will be good, it’s just an issue of Foster, Rayners and Makgopa finding their scoring boots when it matters the most against Mexico, Czechia and South Korea.

Key Players

Ronwen Williams

He has been one of the stalwarts of this team and as captain he is going to be vital between the poles during the tournament.

He is not only valuable as a shot-stopper, but for his footwork as South Africa likes to play from the back.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi

The young man has taken MLS, where he turns out for Chicago Fire, by storm and he is a certain pick at central defence for coach Broos.

This is a tournament where he is expected to come of age as an international player and there is every possibility he will earn a move to a bigger European club.

Teboho Mokoena

When fit, Mokoena is another player who picks himself in the starting line-up in the heart of the midfield where he is expected to play with club teammate Jayden Adams or Sphephelo Sithole.

He has just came out of a brilliant season where he helped Mamelodi Sundowns lift their second Champions League title.

Oswin Appollis

The speedy Orlando Pirates winger does not get the recognition he deserves for both club and country, but he has been influential for both over the past season and he is going to be vital at the World Cup.

Relebohile Mofokeng

There are strong calls for Broos to unleash Rele as the creative spark for the team in the midfield because when he is high on confidence, he is almost unplayable.