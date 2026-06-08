POLL | How far do you think Bafana Bafana will go in the 2026 Fifa World Cup?

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Bafana Bafana warming up for a training session in Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico, last week.

There is a huge wave of support as fans rally behind South Africa’s national soccer team, Bafana Bafana, ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup, which kicks off on Thursday.

The tournament marks South Africa’s official return to the global competition for the first time since they hosted the event in 2010.

South Africa play the opening match of the World Cup against co-hosts Mexico at the famed Estadio Azteca on Thursday (1pm in Mexico City, 9pm SA time). The match is a replay of the 2010 World Cup opening fixture when South Africa hosted the tournament, which ended 1-1 at FNB Stadium.

Bafana’s long-awaited comeback has sparked intense debate about how far the team can go. While some sceptics doubt Bafana’s capabilities, optimistic supporters are confident they can escape the group stages to reach the round of 16, with other die-hard fans even believing South Africa can lift the trophy.

Though Bafana Bafana have never progressed beyond the group stages at a World Cup, former national defender Morgan Gould believes the current squad has what it takes to break that mould.

“We are definitely going into the next round,” Gould said. “I even see us going as far as the last 16, and anything from there will be gold for us. Bafana have done well in the past few years, and for them to cap it off with a Round of 16 place will be great.”

With the World Cup now expanded to 48 teams, the format allows the eight best third-placed teams to qualify for the knockout rounds. Bafana will hope to secure one of those spots if they fail to finish in the top two of their group.

Bafana Bafana’s remaining matches in Group A are against Czechia (Czech Republic) in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 18 (6pm, SA time), and South Korea in Guadalupe, Mexico, on June 24 (3am on June 25, SA time).

The squad, led by head coach Hugo Broos, are currently at their base camp in Pachuca, Mexico, wrapping up their final training sessions.

Back home and abroad, the excitement is mounting. The department of sport, arts and culture has selected a group of South African fans to travel and watch the opening match live, ensuring local support in the stands.

Locally, various activations have been launched to bring the energy, pride, and build-up of the beautiful game straight to local supporters, uniting the nation behind Bafana as they prepare for Thursday’s historic clash against Mexico.

TimesLIVE