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Defender Ime Okon is looking to make his mark with Bafana Bafana.

Bafana Bafana are bracing themselves for what is expected to be a gruelling physical test against Czechia in their 2026 Fifa World Cup clash at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday.

Czechia is a workmanlike side with physical and tall players and one of their strengths is competitiveness in the air where they score most of their goals from set pieces.

Bafana attackers Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners and Evidence Makgopa will be up against imposing defenders Ladislav Krejčí of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Vladimír Coufal of TSG Hoffenheim.

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Bafana must be prepared for Czechia’s aerial threat pic.twitter.com/37ZzdtFZQk — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 14, 2026

Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbata will square up with the midfield, that will be marshalled by vastly experienced and physical Tomáš Souček of West Ham.

South Africa’s defenders in Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Olwethu Makhanya and Nkosinathi Sibisi must be at their best against Patrik Schick of Bayer Leverkusen and Adam Hložek of TSG Hoffenheim.

TimesLIVE