Czechia’s key players: what Bafana are up against in Atlanta on Thursday

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Ladislav Krejci scores for Czechia in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A defeat against South Korea at Estadio Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico on Sunday.

At the on Thursday, Bafana Bafana will be against a Czechia built on defensive organisation and who rely heavily on physical and aerial dominance when they meet in the 2026 World Cup at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday.

In the Czechs’ 2-1 loss to South Korea in their Group A opener in Guadalajara on Sunday, they showed their prowess in the air when Ladislav Krejčí rose the highest in the box to head home Vladimir Coufal’s throw-in.

Coach Miroslav Koubek’s players work for each other and the physical Czechs proved difficult to stop at set pieces as they ended their European qualifiers with 10 goals from dead balls.

They usually operate in a disciplined 4-2-3-1 formation and are comfortable suffering and absorbing pressure for long periods of matches and frustrating technically superior opponents.

Here are some of their key players:

Defenders

Ladislav Krejčí (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

He scored their opening goal in the defeat to South Korea but his primary role is in the heart of the defence where the centreback dominates duels in the air with his physicality in the duels.

Vladimír Coufal (TSG Hoffenheim)

Coufal provided the throw-in assist for Krejčí‘s goal against Korea. He is a reliable and tactically astute right-back who delivers quality crosses, has high work rate and shows tenacity in defence.

Midfielders

Tomáš Souček (West Ham)

Souček is an integral member of the Czech midfield. His playing style includes aerial strength and tactical discipline. He has also scored a number of crucial goals for the team.

Strikers

Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

Patrik Schick is Czechia’s old-fashioned No 9 and the focal point of their attack. He is a physically imposing striker who is going to give South African defenders, who can lack in aerial ability, a tough time.

Adam Hložek (TSG Hoffenheim)

The 23-year-old is a versatile attacker known for his physical strength, creative ball-carrying and clinical finishing. He can also play as a center-forward, second striker, winger or attacking midfielder.

TimesLIVE