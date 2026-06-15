MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Bafana must guard against Czech aggression, aerial strength

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Lyle Foster of Bafana Bafana controls while being challenged by Johan Vasquez of Mexico in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A match in Mexico City on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana players have rallied behind coach Hugo Broos and promised a better performance in their second match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup against Czechia in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday (6pm SA time).

Speaking at the team’s hotel in their base in Pachuca, goalkeeper Ricardo Goss and midfielder Thapelo Maseko spoke about the importance of bouncing back stronger.

Bafana must guard against Czechia's aggression and aerial strength. pic.twitter.com/yi74AcMndO — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 14, 2026

Bafana need a positive result against the aggressive Czechs, who are in a similar situation because they lost their opening match to South Korea and are desperate for a win.

Bafana’s team news is that midfielders Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane are suspended and Broos will be forced into at least one change to his starting line-up.

TimesLIVE