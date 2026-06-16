MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Coach Broos, change approach and unleash Mofokeng for Czechia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Relebohile Mofokeng in action for Bafana Bafana in their international friendly against Nicaragua at Orlando Stadium May 29.

Much has been said about Bafana Bafana since their 2-0 2026 Fifa World Cup opening match loss to Mexico, with coach Hugo Broos and the players in many instances vilified for that underwhelming performance.

South African supporters are opinionated when to comes to sport and especially Bafana, and the backlash was expected because of their emotional attachment to the senior national team.

Given that disappointingly pedestrian performance against co-hosts Mexico, it was expected there would be a backlash. Whether it was harsh or not, it’s matter for personal reflection and judgement.

Three points were lost against Mexico and there is nothing anyone can do about it. However, Bafana are still alive in this tournament with six points to play for against Czechia and South Korea.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos says there is time to pick themselves up.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/grLagBLNaT pic.twitter.com/bqD9o7LELK — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 12, 2026

The players looked in high spirits when they wrapped up preparations at their Universidad del Futbol training base in Pachuca, 95km from Mexico City on Monday afternoon ahead of their trip to Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday.

Their attention has turned to the next group stages match against physical Czechia at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday (6pm SA time) where three points will revive their campaign.

After the rude awakening against Mexico, I suggest Broos go back to basics with his standard 4-2-3-1 formation that helped us to qualify for this tournament.

Broos must also show bravery and unleash Orlando Pirates’ talented prospect Relebohile Mofokeng at playmaker because the stage is set for him to dazzle and help the team achieve their mission of three points.

Broos used an unusual 3-5-2 formation against Mexico but it backfired spectacularly because it focused more on trying to stop the opposition than using South Africa’s strengths. The player looked uncomfortable attempting to adjust to the system.

Bafana’s strengths are keeping the ball to control the tempo and using wingers Oswin Appollis, Thapelo Maseko or Tshepang Moremi to counterattack and feed strikers in the box, but these elements were missing last week.

Bafana returned to training on Friday after loss to Mexico.



WATCH more ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/jykLvdiQPq pic.twitter.com/XL72HRY7IN — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 13, 2026

Czechia have a completely different profile from Mexico, with aggression and height and they rely mostly on set pieces in attack, but South Africa can counter that by rotating the ball.

This brings me to the issue of how coach Broos must approach this game, where there is no room for error.

My view is Bafana must go back to the system that worked during the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers of the last two years.

When Bafana want to play out from the back, they have experienced goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who is comfortable on the ball and has the ability to initiate moves.

My pick for defenders would be Mbekezeli Mbokazi and young prospect Olwethu Makhanya, who are based in the US with Chicago Fire and Philadelphia Union respectively, in central defence.

On the sides I would go with tried and tested campaigners in Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba who have been involved in many matches of consequence for club Mamelodi Sundowns, including at the Fifa Club World Cup in the US last year, and country in recent years.

Mbokazi brings the calming influence and Makhanya addresses the important issue of height and understanding of the conditions while Mudau and Modiba have seen it all.

The technical team must not over-analyse Czechia because I think that’s what happened leading up to the Mexico game and South Africa did not put enough emphasis on themselves

In midfield, Broos can play around with different combinations but for a good balance of steel and creativity, I would go with Teboho Mokoena and Jayden Adams as defensive midfielders.

In attack, my pick will be Mofokeng as the playmaker, to be supported by Appollis and Maseko to provide width and run at Czechia’s defence, get beind them and force them to make mistakes.

The other important thing for Bafana will be impact off the bench and Broos is covered with players like Nkosinathi Sibisi, Ime Okon, Thalente Mbatha, Tshepang Moremi, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa for that aspect.

We know what Czechia bring to the party. The Bafana defence must not concede too many fouls in their own half because the Europeans are dangerous at dead ball situations.

Bafana must limit the Czechs’ wingers from delivering balls into the danger area because they have strikers Patrik Schick and Adam Hložek, who are deadly in the air.

The technical team must not over-analyse Czechia because I think that’s what happened leading up to the Mexico game and South Africa did not put enough emphasis on themselves.

There is discontentment back home because of that laboured performance against Mexico but this is an opportunity for Bafana to hit the high notes and get their campaign back on track.

The only way to cheer up South Africans is a good win and refresh our chances of progressing to the next round - a change of approach and personnel seems essential to helping them achieve that mission.

All the World Cup fixtures here

World Cup page here

All the group profiles here

Star player profiles here

Bafana news here

TimesLIVE