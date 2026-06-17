Stars align for Maseko in Bafana return as he itches for global stage run against Czechs

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The stars have aligned beautifully for attacking midfielder Thapelo Maseko as he finds himself with Bafana Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup after falling in love with the game again in Cyprus.

After a hugely promising international arrival helping Bafana earn bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast as a young winger in 2024, several injuries resulted in Maseko falling down the pecking order at Mamelodi Sundowns, where coach Miguel Cardoso had enough options in his star-studded squad.

When he was fit, it was hard to break into Downs and the lack of regular game time saw him miss out on his Afcon appearance in Morocco in December and January.

A loan move to top-flight Cyprus League side AEL Limassol was negotiated and it turned out to be the turning point of Maseko’s career. He got minutes and fell in love with the game again.

Thapelo Maseko says anyone doubting Bafana ‘better think again’.



WATCH more ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/YOh8bw9GOX pic.twitter.com/dpXwA8kNNj — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 16, 2026

If it was not for that move to the Mediterranean island, where the pacey attacker has been dishing out impressive performances, Maseko would not be at this World Cup, where he may well yet play a crucial part for Bafana.

Maseko did not get minutes in the 2-0 tournament opening match defeat to Mexico at Estadio Azteca Stadium on Thursday, but a change of plan and formation by coach Hugo Broos may benefit the talented winger, still only 22, on the left side.

While in the wilderness, Broos used Tshepang Moremi and Mohau Nkota in that position. Saudi-based former Orlando Pirates star Nkota was ruled out of this tournament due to injury, making room for Maseko’s return. Now he is itching for a run on the biggest stage of them all.

If Broos decides to go with traditional wingers in Bafana’s second Group A game against Czechia in Atlanta on Thursday (6pm SA time), the Belgian may opt for Maseko on the left as a surprise package because the Europeans are probably expecting Moremi, who played at Afcon and has been more regular in this year’s warm-ups, to start.

Bafana attacker Thapelo Maseko says they will improve against Czechia. pic.twitter.com/bkWbWpuV2x — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 15, 2026

“It was a difficult spell for me with the injury, but it is part of things you go through in football,” Maseko said at the team’s hotel at their training base as Bafana prepares for the trip to Georgia in the US.

“There are highs and lows. The lows are painful and the highs are incredible. I am just happy to be in the situation I am in now and back with the national team.”

Asked how he remained motivated amid his injury nightmares, Maseko said he relied on a network of support. “It depends on the individual, but I had family support and I also went through a couple of therapy sessions and they helped me a lot.”

Some people were dismissive when he move to Cyprus — not on the list of prestigious football destinations — but Maseko said the standard of football in the island is underrated.

He has been there for me. I spent a lot of time with Luther and we have been talking about a lot of stuff. He is someone who has experience in the league and he told me to be myself, play my game and things will fall into place — Thapelo Maseko on Luther Singh

“It is a good league with top teams and top players. It’s just unfortunate that it doesn’t get the coverage and respect it deserves. My club [AEL Limassol] is massive in the country. Some of the teams play in the Europa and Conference Leagues.”

Maseko had a soft landing in Cyprus as he found South African attacker Luther Singh at Limassol, who helped him settle down and adapt to the environment and culture shock.

“He has been there for me. I spent a lot of time with Luther and we have been talking about a lot of stuff. He is someone who has experience in the league and he told me to be myself, play my game and things will fall into place.”

Bafana are in a tricky situation going into the Czechia match. If Maseko gets his chance in Atlanta though, you can bet your last dollar he is going to take it with both hands. The winger wants to help the team progress to the last 32 of the World Cup and make up for lost time.