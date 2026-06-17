The battle of Atlanta: five key players for Bafana

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Oswin Appollis of South Africa in action during the 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A match against Mexico at Mexico City Stadium on June 11 2026.

Bafana Bafana have it all to play for in their second Group A match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup against Czechia at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia on Thursday.

After their 2-0 opening defeat against Mexico, a win against physically imposing Czechia would refresh South Africa’s ambitions of qualifying for the last 32. Bafana’s last group match against South Korea will be played next week in Monterrey, Mexico.

For South Africa to achieve their mission, coach Hugo Broos is going to rely on these five key players:

Ronwen Williams

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper is often criticised for the national team’s failings, but “Ronza” remains key for Bafana Bafana’s ambitions at the tournament. There have been some questions over Williams not being quite at his peak form, but he pulled off some stunning saves against Mexico that kept the scoreline respectable.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi

The centreback is not the tallest guy in the team, and “TLB” and his defence must guard against the aerial threat of tall and aggressive Czechia players Ladislav Krejčí, Vladimír Coufal, Patrik Schick and Adam Hložek during dead-ball situations.

Teboho Mokoena

The central midfielder helped Sundowns win the 2025-26 Caf Champions League, and that big-match temperament is going to be vital against vastly experienced Czechia talisman Tomáš Souček in their midfield battle.

Oswin Appollis

The Orlando Pirates winger was surprisingly left out of the starting line-up against Mexico but was lively when he came on during the closing stages. Bafana need someone like him to run at the Czechia defence and force them to make mistakes.

Iqraam Rayners

Broos usually prefers Lyle Foster but the Burnley attacker has been under pressure from South African supporters. Maybe he should consider starting with Rayners and using Foster as an impact player or target man from the bench.

TimesLIVE