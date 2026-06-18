Additional 19 fans selected for all-expenses-paid trip to cheer on Bafana Bafana in Monterrey

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie attributes the growth and success of the World Cup Lucky Fans initiative to the support from sponsors during the first phase. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

The department of sport, arts and culture has announced that an additional 19 football fans have been selected to travel to Monterrey, Mexico, to watch Bafana Bafana play their third 2026 Fifa World Cup group stage match against South Korea on June 24.

The competition opened on May 31 and closed on June 2. To enter, fans were required to submit a 30-second video showcasing their passion for South African football.

This cohort marks the final phase of the department’s Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fans competition. The first phase concluded in May, when about 20 selected fans representing 16 Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs and wildcards travelled to watch the opening match between Bafana Bafana and World Cup co-hosts Mexico.

According to the department, the initiative was expanded due to the overwhelming success and positive response to the competition’s first phase.

Minister Gayton McKenzie revealed that the expansion was made possible through the partnership and support of several sponsors, including Cell C, Old School, HONOR, and Betway.

“When Cell C, Old School, HONOR, and Betway came on board with additional partnership support, the answer was simple: more South Africans in the stands cheering for Bafana Bafana,” McKenzie said.

“That is what this initiative is about. We want Mexico to hear Mzansi. We want every PSL club represented in those stands, and we are grateful to our partners for helping make that possible. Nothing could have prepared us for the joy this initiative has brought — not only to the lucky fans themselves, but also to the football-loving public across South Africa.

“South Africans are reliving the spirit of ‘Philip’ all over again through the passion, humour, and energy of the fans who will proudly represent Mzansi in North America.”

The group consists of one supporter representing each of the 16 PSL clubs, alongside wildcard supporters chosen regardless of their club affiliation.

The Selected Winners:

1. Thulani Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs)

2. Nishai Kooverjee (Orlando Pirates)

3. Yolisa Mtumtum (AmaZulu FC)

4. Innocent Xolani Khanyile (Richards Bay FC)

5. Zolani Vuma (Sekhukhune United FC)

6. Arthur Bacchus (Stellenbosch FC)

7. Manuel Ngobeni (TS Galaxy FC)

8. Faheem Moolla (Magesi FC)

9. Bhongolethu Tobela (Chippa United FC)

10. Nkanyiso Ndlovu (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

11. Tebogo Thomas Ntetshe (Siwelele FC)

12. Thando Ntshumeni (Mamelodi Sundowns)

13. Moratuwa Adeline Dibakwane (Polokwane City FC)

14. Nikita Doorgha (Durban City FC)

15. Mothunzi Edwin Tigedi (Marumo Gallants FC)

16. Rory Petzer (Wildcard)

17. Emilio Hartogh (Wildcard)

18. Daniel du Preez (Wildcard)

19. Zolani Stemela (Wildcard)

The department noted that no entries were received from Kruger United FC.

The selected fans will receive a fully sponsored package covering flights, accommodation, meals, match tickets, and ground transport.

“The ministry congratulates all the winners, who will proudly represent their clubs and South Africa in Monterrey. All successful entrants will be contacted directly regarding travel arrangements and the next steps in the process.”

TimesLIVE