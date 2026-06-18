LIVE UPDATES | Bafana Bafana v Czechia, all the build-up and action

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Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams during the team's pitch inspection at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday ahead of Thurday's 2026 FIFA World Cup match there against Czechia.

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5.33pm - As kickoff nears, here is some of Mahlatse Mhahlale’s build-up to this game:

‘Shut up’, Bafana coach Broos tells critics as they prepare to meet Czechia

5.23pm - This is Czechia’s line-up -

Czechia's line-up against Bafana Bafana. (Social media/X)

5.18pm - And ... the starting line-ups are in! Much more promising outlook in Hugo Broos. He seems to have got this one about perfect, your blogger thinks ...

As per Mahlatse Mphahlele with his breakdown of the XI from Atlanta Stadium:

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made three changes to his starting XI to take on Czechia in their crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A match at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday (noon in Georgia, 6pm SA time).

The coach deployed a defensive 3-5-2 formation and line-up that backfired in Bafana’s 2-0 opening defeat to co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City last Thursday.

Against the tough, physical, tall Czechs, Broos has gone for an attack-minded approach as he has refreshed the line-up with the introduction of speedy wingers Thapelo Maseko and Oswin Appollis to run at the Europeans’ defence.

He forsook wingers against Mexico, pushing fullbacks Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba up as wingbacks.

🇿🇦 Bafana Bafana's starting line up against Czechia 🇨🇿



⚽ Czechia vs Bafana Bafana

📅 Thursday, 18 June 2026

​🏟️ Atlanta Stadium

🕕 Kick-off: 18:00

🖥 SABC1, SABC 3 & SABC Sport#Fifaworldcup#BafanaPride #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/pvTUmJaoxX — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 18, 2026

Among the changes, Broos sacrificed defender Nkosinathi Sibisi, with Appollis his direct replacement.

Thalente Mbatha comes in for suspended Sphephelo Sithole in defensive midfield.

Maseko replaces striker Lyle Foster, as Broos reverts to the 4-2-3-1 system that worked for Bafana in the qualifiers.

There is still no place for playmaker Relebohile Mofokeng in the starting line-up but Broos has gone with a meaty midfield to deal with the aggression of Czechia.

Teboho Mokoena and Mbatha are expected to sit back in the middle of the park with Jayden Adams allowed freedom to go forward and perform the job of link-up play with Maseko and Appollis the wingers and Iqraam Rayners the striker.

At the back, Broos kept Mbekezeli Mbokazi alongside Ime Okon, and they will be entrusted with dealing with the Czechs’ notorious aerial threat.

Bafana are desperate for a win to have a chance of progressing to the knockouts but it is not going to be easy against this aggressive Czechia.

Bafana starting XI: (4-2-3-1) Ronwen Williams (capt) - Khuliso Mudau, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Aubrey Modiba - Thalente Mbatha, Teboho Mokoena - Thapelo Maseko, Jayden Adams, Oswin Appollis - Iqraam Rayners

4.39pm - THE GROUP SITUATION

World Cup group: Group A

Group A How Czechia started: They lost 2-1 to South Korea in Monterrey, Mexico

They lost 2-1 to South Korea in Monterrey, Mexico How Bafana started: They lost 2-0 to Mexico at Estadio Azteca

They lost 2-0 to Mexico at Estadio Azteca Rankings of the teams in Group A: Mexico — 15; South Korea — 25; Czechia — 41; South Africa — 60

Mexico — 15; South Korea — 25; Czechia — 41; South Africa — 60 Thursday’s other Group A game: Mexico vs South Korea, Estadio Guadalajara (7pm in Mexico, 3am on Friday SA time)

Mexico vs South Korea, Estadio Guadalajara (7pm in Mexico, 3am on Friday SA time) Bafana’s last group game: June 24 against South Korea, Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico (7pm Mexico time, 3am on June 25 SA time)

June 24 against South Korea, Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico (7pm Mexico time, 3am on June 25 SA time) How teams progress to the last 32 and knockouts: Finish in the top two in the group or among the eight best third-placed finishers from the 12 groups.

4.37pm - BAFANA KEY PLAYERS AND TACTICS

Who to watch out for in in Bafana’s ranks: As per Mahlatse Mphahlele, SA’s five key players. Goalkeeper : Ronwen Williams — the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper remains key for South Africa’s World Cup ambitions. There have been questions over recent form, but he pulled off some stunning saves against Mexico. Defender : Mbekezeli Mbokazi — the centreback is not the tallest in the team and he and his defence must guard against the aerial threat from Czechia. Midfielders : Teboho Mokoena — The central midfielder helped Sundowns win the 2025-26 Caf Champions League and that big-match temperament will be vital in their midfield battle against Souček. Oswin Appollis — the Orlando Pirates winger was left out of the starting line-up against Mexico but was lively when he came on in the closing stages. Bafana need someone like him to run at Czechia. Striker : Iqraam Rayners — Bafana coach Hugo Broos usually prefers Lyle Foster but the Burnley attacker has been under pressure from South African supporters. Maybe he should consider starting with Rayners.

As per Mahlatse Mphahlele, SA’s five key players. : Ronwen Williams — the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper remains key for South Africa’s World Cup ambitions. There have been questions over recent form, but he pulled off some stunning saves against Mexico. : Mbekezeli Mbokazi — the centreback is not the tallest in the team and he and his defence must guard against the aerial threat from Czechia. : Teboho Mokoena — The central midfielder helped Sundowns win the 2025-26 Caf Champions League and that big-match temperament will be vital in their midfield battle against Souček. Oswin Appollis — the Orlando Pirates winger was left out of the starting line-up against Mexico but was lively when he came on in the closing stages. Bafana need someone like him to run at Czechia. : Iqraam Rayners — Bafana coach Hugo Broos usually prefers Lyle Foster but the Burnley attacker has been under pressure from South African supporters. Maybe he should consider starting with Rayners. Bafana’s tactics: Hugo Broos controversially changed things around to a 3-5-2 against Mexico. He played three centrebacks (Mbokazi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Ime Okon); fullbacks Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba became wingbacks and Broos forsook outright wingers. The three-man midfield (Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Sphephelo Sithole) was meant to provide muscle but Sithole had a nightmare. Unusually, Broos had two strikers in Iqraam Rayners and Lyle Foster but they didn’t get the service. Calls have come for the coach to go back to the 4-2-3-1 that was effective in the qualifiers. Wingers such as Appollis and either Thapelo Maseko or Tshepang Moremi would come into the equation and Relebohile Mofokeng could start at playmaker.

Bafana have wrapped up their preparations for 2026 FIFA World Cup clash against Czechia. pic.twitter.com/A1foL2mnZy — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 16, 2026

4.35pm - CZECHIA PLAYERS AND TACTICS

Who to watch in Czechia’s ranks: As per Mahlatse Mphahlele, TimesLIVE’s senior football reporter in Atlanta on Czechia’s key players. Defenders : Ladislav Krejčí (Wolverhampton Wanderers) — scored their opening goal in the defeat to South Korea, but his primary role is in the heart of the defence, where he duels in the air with his physicality. Vladimír Coufal (TSG Hoffenheim) — provided the throw-in assist for Krejčí‘s goal against South Korea. Known for his long throws, which are a weapon for his team. A reliable right-back who delivers quality crosses. Midfielders : Tomáš Souček (West Ham) — an integral member of the Czech midfield. Playing style includes aerial strength and tactical discipline. Scores crucial goals. Strickers : Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) — tall, physically imposing; Czechia’s old-fashioned No 9 and the focal point of their attack. Adam Hložek (TSG Hoffenheim) - the 23-year-old is a versatile attacker known for his physical strength, creative ball-carrying and clinical finishing.

As per Mahlatse Mphahlele, TimesLIVE’s senior football reporter in Atlanta on Czechia’s key players. : Ladislav Krejčí (Wolverhampton Wanderers) — scored their opening goal in the defeat to South Korea, but his primary role is in the heart of the defence, where he duels in the air with his physicality. Vladimír Coufal (TSG Hoffenheim) — provided the throw-in assist for Krejčí‘s goal against South Korea. Known for his long throws, which are a weapon for his team. A reliable right-back who delivers quality crosses. : Tomáš Souček (West Ham) — an integral member of the Czech midfield. Playing style includes aerial strength and tactical discipline. Scores crucial goals. : Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) — tall, physically imposing; Czechia’s old-fashioned No 9 and the focal point of their attack. Adam Hložek (TSG Hoffenheim) - the 23-year-old is a versatile attacker known for his physical strength, creative ball-carrying and clinical finishing. Czechia’s tactics: (with the assistance of Google AI) Czechia’s tactics under 74-year-old manager Miroslav Koubek focus heavily on defensive rigidity, an intense physical presence and lethal set-piece execution. The team sets up in a 3-4-2-1 system (sometimes transitioning into a 3-4-3 or a low-block 5-4-1). They have conservative wingbacks: Vladimír Coufal and Jaroslav Zelený do push up, but mostly they tuck in tightly to prioritise defence. In midfield, defensive cover is provided by Souček, a tireless box-to-box destroyer and additional aerial target. In attack: Czechia are masters of set-piece situations. Creative responsibilities lie almost entirely on Pavel Šulc and Lukáš Provod, operating behind the main striker.

4.33pm - HEAD TO HEAD

Head-to-head record: The two teams have only met once, in the 1997 Fifa Confederations Cup in Saudia Arabia, where Clive Barker’s South Africa drew 2-2 against the Czechs in a group game.

4.32pm - MATCH OFFICIALS

Match officials: Head referee: Tori Penso (US); assistant referee 1: Brooke Mayo (US); assistant referee 2: Kathryn Nesbitt (US); fourth official: Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh (New Zealand)

Head referee: Tori Penso (US); assistant referee 1: Brooke Mayo (US); assistant referee 2: Kathryn Nesbitt (US); fourth official: Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh (New Zealand) Interesting fact about the referee: Penso will become the second women to take charge of a men’s World Cup match. France’s Stéphanie Frappart, who blew a Germany-Costa Rica group stage match in Qatar in 2022 was the first.

Penso will become the second women to take charge of a men’s World Cup match. France’s Stéphanie Frappart, who blew a Germany-Costa Rica group stage match in Qatar in 2022 was the first. Major fact about the match officials: Mayo and Nesbitt are also female, meaning the trio will make history as the first all-women and first all-American team to take charge of a men’s World Cup match.

Mayo and Nesbitt are also female, meaning the trio will make history as the first all-women and first all-American team to take charge of a men’s World Cup match. Also interesting: The trio took charge of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup final in Sydney, where Spain beat England 1-0.

4.30pm - TELEVISION

On TV: Televised on SuperSport Grandstand (DStv 201), SuperSport PSL (202), SABC 1, SABC 3, SABC Sport and streamed on SABC+

4.27pm - VENUE AND KICKOFF

Kickoff: 12pm in Atlanta, 6pm South Africa time

12pm in Atlanta, 6pm South Africa time Venue: Atlanta Stadium, also known as Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Stadium, also known as Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Georgia Stadium capacity: 71,000

71,000 Type of stadium: A retractable-roof multi-purpose stadium

A retractable-roof multi-purpose stadium Has the roof been closed for 2026 World Cup matches?: Yes. The roof has been kept shut to protect the specially imported grass surface from Atlanta’s intense mid-summer heat and humidity. This also protects the players from those elements. Rain is forecast for the next two days in Atlanta, but with the roof closed this will not be a factor in the match and nor will the heat.

Yes. The roof has been kept shut to protect the specially imported grass surface from Atlanta’s intense mid-summer heat and humidity. This also protects the players from those elements. Rain is forecast for the next two days in Atlanta, but with the roof closed this will not be a factor in the match and nor will the heat. The stadium is home to: American football NFL team the Atlanta Falcons and MLS soccer side Atlanta United FC

WATCH | Bafana coach Hugo Broos, captain Ronwen Williams, and Media Manager Mninawa Ntloko at the Atlanta Stadium. Click on the link to keep up with all the developments: https://t.co/0iUWC9coeV pic.twitter.com/4JIAlfABKJ — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 18, 2026

4.23pm - Some key things to know about the game to follow ...

3.51pm - Greetings readers, Bafana Bafana supporters, die-hard fans and those who are simply curious.

Here we are again ...

This is it folks - Game 2 of the 2026 Fifa World Cup for Bafana Bafana!

They face tough, physical Czechia at the 71,000-seat Atlanta Stadium, home of NFL’s Atlanta Falcons MLS’s and Atlanta United FC, with it’s retractable roof that has been closed for World Cup matches.

And as usual the stakes are supremely high, after a somewhat disappointing 2-0 defeat to Mexico at Estadio Azteca last Thursday.

This is your captain ... sorry, Live Updates Blogger, speaking, Arena Holdings and TimesLIVE Sports Editor Marc Strydom, and as per usual I am not in Atlanta Stadium but in our company offices in Parktown. The hugely experienced Mahlatse Mphahlele is in Mexico and the US covering the World Cup on the ground for Arena and more about some of his excellent coverage a little later ...

For now: to start, a brief note of foolish optimism as I make a quick case for why the Mexico defeat was perhaps not quite as bad as most South Africans have made out, and why SA might beat Czechia. Are we really going down this path of optimism that so often leads to painful disappointment again? I’m afraid so. As I said to a colleague in a corridor moments ago: why believe your team is going to lose? You have to believe they are going to win?

So: Yes, there are 2-0 defeats you are not so unhappy about and there are others you don’t feel good about. Most aspects of the loss on Thursday were the latter. But there were positives.

Mexico’s profile under coach Javier Aguire is of a team that must win ugly, must suffer. They have exited in the last 16 too many times and as co-hosts, he wants them to go further in this World Cup, winning through ultra-pragmatic football. So Bafana’s inability to string together passes much, the scrappy ugly nature of the game, have to be taken in that context.

Plus, Bafana went a man down for half-an-hour, and two down for the final 10 minutes, and were not overwhelmed. They went two goals down with 10, then nine, men, and were not overwhelmed and kept battling. They might not have been convincing on the ball, but they did fight and battle in the duels throughout. They lost 2-0 against the hosts in front of 80,000 home supporters in an opening game on a stage like Hugo Broos’ World Cup babes in the wood can never have comprehended before Thursday.

Other teams, some of decent strength - Tunisia Paraguay, Iraq Algeria - have taken heavier defeats in less difficult circumstances from similar-strength opponents. And arguably, the opener was Bafana’s toughest game in Group A.

To balance the optimism, Czechia are big and physical and strong on set pieces, all qualities Bafana have traditionally battled against in opposition teams.

But perhaps, just perhaps, if the South Africans now settle in a far less scrutinised game, at a neutral venue; Broos gets his tactics right, which he didn’t against Mexico, South just might be able to get soemthing from this game.

Here endeth the sermon. Get settled in your lounges, TV rooms, pubs, taverns and shebeens, pull up the popcorn, your beers, glasses of wine or similar beverages. Let’s get the build-up under way ...

Let’s go Bafana Bafana!

WATCH | Bafana Bafana players at the Atlanta Stadium, where they face Czechia on Thursday. Click on the link to keep up with all the live action: https://t.co/OGzzpNGb7T pic.twitter.com/Vm5j9F9adg — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) June 18, 2026