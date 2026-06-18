Oswin, Rele pivotal in must-win game against Czechia, says Williams

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MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 11: Oswin Appollis of South Africa in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico.

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Bafana Bafana legend Mark Williams wants SA to play a 4-4-2 formation in their second World Cup Group A fixture against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium this evening (6pm).

Bafana coach Hugo Broos was heavily criticised for deploying an ultra-defensive approach in the World Cup opener against co-hosts, Mexico, in Mexico City last Thursday.

SA went with a bizarre 5-3-2 formation.

“The Nation Builder”, as Williams was nicknamed following his heroics in Bafana’s 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) triumph, has advised Broos to start Orlando Pirates’ trio of Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng and Evidence Makgopa in a 4-4-2 system tonight after his 5-3-2 formation proved futile.

“I liked what coach Broos did against Mexico... that 5-3-2, but the problem is that when you play with two strikers, you need to have somebody that’s going to supply the ball, and we lacked that against Mexico,” Williams told Sowetan yesterday.

“So, we need to start Appollis and Mofokeng so that they can supply our strikers with the ball. At least one between the two should have started against Mexico. We’ve got the players, and we can do better. We must go for a 4-4-2. To take the pressure off Foster, play Makgopa with [Iqraam] Rayners upfront.”

Williams is convinced Makgopa can be instrumental, lauding the striker’s character as well. “What I love about the boy is that he’s got a lovely team spirit in him. I really think he can feed off Rayners’ pace,” said the retired Bafana striker.

Williams also predicted that Bafana will beat the Europeans.

“I think Bafana will win 3-1. I know you will ask me, ‘But Mark, they’ve [not] scored three goals in a while? Yes, but they have capable players, and I believe they will go all out tomorrow,” he said.

Bafana, who are ranked 61st in the world, 18 places behind Czechia, will be without tried and tested playmaker Themba Zwane and regular midfielder Siphephelo “Yaya” Sithole after the pair were sent off against Mexico last week.

Sowetan