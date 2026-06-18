POLL | Can Bafana Bafana bounce back from Mexico defeat and beat Czechia?

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Johan Vasquez (right) of Mexico challenges Lyle Foster of Bafana Bafana in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A in Mexico City on June 11.

As Bafana Bafana prepare to take on Czechia in their second 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage match in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, the mood among South African fans is a tense mix of anxious pessimism and defiant optimism.

After South Africa’s 2-0 opening-day defeat to Mexico, Bafana are hoping to bounce back at Atlanta Stadium.

Both South Africa and Czechia are desperate for a victory in this crucial Group A encounter, kicking off at 12pm Atlanta 6pm SA time. Czechia started with a 2-1 defeat against South Korea A so win is vital for both sides to revive their campaigns and stay on course for the round of 32.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos faced heavy criticism for his tactics, starting line-up, and the team’s disciplinary issues after picking up two costly red cards during the Mexico clash.

While many South Africans are rallying behind the national squad for this crucial bounce-back match, many sceptics remain. Some analysts and fans have argued Czechia’s height, physical presence, and aerial prowess at set-pieces will pose a severe threat to the South African defence.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday at Atlanta Stadium, Broos told detractors of his opening-game tactics to “shut up,” promising a completely different tactical approach for Thursday’s game.

“When things go wrong, you try to find solutions to be better,” Broos said. “The most important thing is to analyse what went wrong, and we did a good analysis job of the match against Mexico. Two days after that game, we immediately started to prepare for Czechia.”

Broos said he is fully confident ahead of Thursday’s high-stakes clash.

All you need to know about Bafana v Czechia, here.

TimesLIVE