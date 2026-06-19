POLL | How do you feel after Bafana Bafana’s draw against Czechia?

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Teboho Mokoena and his Bafana Bafana teammates celebrate after he scored a penalty during the 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A match against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium on June 18 2026.

South Africans are celebrating after Bafana Bafana’s 1-1 draw against Czechia on Thursday, which secured the team their first point in the 2026 Fifa World Cup’s Group A.

After a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the tournament opening match, coach Hugo Broos faced heavy criticism for his tactics, and many fans had lost hope in Bafana’s survival at their first World Cup since 2010. However, Thursday’s draw has kept their tournament hopes alive, though the South Africans are left needing a win against a quality South Korea in their final match in Monterrey on Wednesday (Thursday, 3am SA time) to reach the last 32.

A much-improved performance against the physical Czechs at Atlanta Stadium in Georgia in the US has restored optimism in many supporters.

Bafana equalised via Teboho Mokoena’s 83rd-minute penalty to get themselves on the Group A scoreboard. The team has been praised for their resilience and fighting spirit in the clash.

“The draw is a testament to the determination and fighting spirit of the players, coaching staff and support team, and reflects the talent and potential of South African football on the global stage,” the government said in a statement.

A major blow was that star midfielder Mokoena received his second yellow card in as many matches and will miss the Korea game as he is suspended.

Though South Africa remain at the bottom of Group A with a point from two matches, they will qualify for the knockout stages if they beat South Korea.

TimesLIVE