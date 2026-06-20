Bafana lifeline for livewire Maseko

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Thapelo Maseko during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Bafana Bafana fan sendoff at The Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg, on May 30 2026.

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE

in Atlanta

Over the past two years, Bafana Bafana attack midfielder Thapelo Maseko has had to bide his time at the club and country level.

A string of injuries sidelined the 22-year-old and limited game time at Mamelodi Sundowns, necessitating a loan to Cyprus club AEL Limassol, a move that revived his career and resulted in a recall to Bafana for the Fifa World Cup.

“It was a difficult spell for me with the injury, but it is part of things you go through in football,” he said this week before starring in the 1-1 draw with Czechia.

“There are highs and lows; the lows are painful and the highs are incredible. The important thing is patience and believing that things will eventually fall into place.”

The livewire’s persistence and pressure forced Czechia midfielder Pavel Sulc to handle the ball in the box and Teboho Mokoena sent goalkeeper Matěj Kovář the wrong way to earn a crucial point that keeps Bafana’s hopes alive.

“I have learned that you must stand on your feet and be patient because things will eventually fall into place.”

Final Group A match

Asked about his performance against Czechia, Maseko said: “I’m not happy with my performance. It was decent but this was a special personal moment, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

There’s still a lot for Bafana to play for as they now focus on the final group A match against South Korea, where the midfielder will be out to make a difference again.

At 20, Maseko was one of the youngest players in the Bafana squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast but the excitement of his first major tournament turned into his worst nightmare.

While 2024 was expected to be a breakthrough year for Maseko, he suffered a hamstring injury in the quarterfinal win over Cape Verde in Yamoussoukro, a start of his long injury woes.

There are highs and lows; the lows are painful and the highs are incredible. The important thing is patience and believing that things will eventually fall into place — Thapelo Maseko, Bafana Bafana midfielder

When he recovered, playing chances were limited at star-studded Sundowns under coach Miguel Cardoso.

As frustrations piled up, Maseko penned an emotional note on social media, laying bare misgivings that he was falling out of love with the game, and that precipitated a loan move to the Cyprus side.

Impressive performances

Things changed for the better as Maseko has turned his fortunes around with impressive performances that earned him a recall to Bafana after he missed Afcon in Morocco.

“I am just happy to be back with the national team,” he said, adding he needed professional help and relied on family support to cope during the difficult times. “All I wanted was just to play football.

“I got help and support from my family, and my therapist was there for me. This kind of support keeps reminding you that eventually you will come back.”

To unshackle himself from Sundowns, where he appeared not to be in Cardoso’s plans, Maseko pulled that famous social media stunt. However, he advises other players against doing it.

“I did it, but I realised later that it was not the right thing to do. That is because you’re not only tarnishing your name and reputation but also that of the institution you’re playing for,” he said.

“It was one of those things that, I realised later, was a mistake because it was not the right way to approach the situation.”

Vaal homeboys in squad

Maseko credits AEL Limassol for helping him to bulk up, as the Cyprus league is physical. “The first time I arrived at the club, they got me into a programme. Not too heavy, but when you do it consistently, it works for you.”

In the current Bafana World Cup squad in the US, Mexico and Canada, Maseko is at home as he has the company of Vaal homeboys Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi. “For a long time, there has been stigma about players from the Vaal, that they’re disrespectful and don’t succeed in football.

“But now we have the likes of Tshepang, Mpho Chabatsane and Rele, who are playing in the PSL. They’ve shown that guys from the Vaal have talent and are professional.”

By the end of the group stages, Bafana will be one of the most travelled teams in this World Cup, and Maseko said they just have to get on with it.

“As players, we must just accept the situation. We are professionals and we get paid a lot of money to do this. We really can’t complain when we have to travel five hours or more.

“We can even travel five hours and get on the pitch and play and give our best. It is the nature of our job and we can’t complain.”