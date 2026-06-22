MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Bafana must deal with Korea’s organisation and pace

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Thapelo Maseko of Bafana Bafana is challenged by Ladislav Krejci of Czechia in their 2026 Fifa World Cup group match at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture:

Mexico came with their possession-based style of play, Czechia with physicality and aerial strength, and South Korea with tactical organisation and blistering pace.

Bafana continued their preparations at their Universidad del Fútbol base in Pachuca, Mexico, on Sunday afternoon and depart for Monterrey on Monday to finalise their preparations for their final 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A match.

MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | Hong Jiyong of TV network JTBC says South Korea and Bafana match is difficult to predict. pic.twitter.com/5oamPACTn1 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 22, 2026

South Africa travel on Monday to their crucial clash on Wednesday and Thursday (7pm in Monterrey, 3am SA time) with an opportunity to make history because a win over South Korea will leave them with a chance of advancing automatically to the knockout stage.

They will have to do it without suspended inspirational midfielder Teboho Mokoena, but coach Hugo Broos has players such as Thalente Mbatha, Jayden Adams and Sphephelo Sithole as cover.

All the World Cup fixtures here

World Cup page here

All the group profiles here

Star player profiles here

Bafana news here

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