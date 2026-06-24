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MAHLATSE’S DAILY WORLD CUP TALKING POINT | SA ready for South Korea, says Broos

Bafana Bafana need a win from final Group A game in Monterrey to have a chance of reaching knockouts

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter

Bafana Bafana players, including captain Ronwen Williams and defender Ime Okon, and members of the technical team observe a moment of reflection during a training session at the University Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

The time for talking is over. It’s now time for the Bafana Bafana players to step up and beat South Korea and enhance their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Speaking after the team wrapped up their preparations for the clash on Wednesday (7pm in Monterrey, Thursday 3am, SA time), South Africa’s coach, Hugo Broos, said they were motivated to create World Cup history for the country by qualifying for the next round for the first time.

Broos said they would dig deep against highly organised South Korea during the final match of Group A at Estadio Monterrey, where temperatures are expected to reach more than 28°C even with the evening kickoff.

Broos was flanked by midfielder Sphephelo “Yaya” Sithole, who said the players were aware of what was at stake and were determined to leave everything on the field to get the win.

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