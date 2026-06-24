Sithole puts Mexico horrors behind him, focused on helping Bafana reach knockouts

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Bafana Bafana's Sphephelo Sithole in the team's pre-match press conference in Monterrey, Mexico on Tuesday ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A match against South Korea at Estadio Azteca on Wednesday (Thursday morning SA time).

Bafana Bafana midfielder Sphephelo ‘Yaya’ Sithole has opened up and taken responsibility for his underwhelming performance in the 2026 Fifa World Cup opening game match against Mexico.

Sithole’s early mistake led to Mexico’s opener by Julián Quiñones in the ninth minute that put Bafana under pressure on their already-pressured opening-match return to the World Cup after a 16-year absence at Estadio Azteca. Then he was red-carded in the 49th minute for clattering down Brian Gutiérrez, though if he had not fouled the attacker he probably would have scored.

His selection was questioned given Sithole had not shown his best form in the lead-up to the World Cup, and the performance led to torrent of torment from South African supporters.

Sithole is grateful for the support he has received from his teammates and coach Hugo Broos.

Sphephelo Sithole admits he didn't have a good game against Mexico. pic.twitter.com/BlJmNWPuGb — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 24, 2026

Bafana recovered from the opening loss to earn a 1-1 draw with Czechia that left them needing to beat South Korea at Estadio Monterrey on Wednesday (7pm Monterrey time, 3am SA time) and hoping Mexico will do them a favour by beating the Europeans in the concurrent match at Estadio Azteca.

Star midfielder Teboho Mokoena’s suspension for his second booking in as many games against the Czechs could see Sithole drafted back into the midfield against South Korea.

“I know I didn’t have a good game in the first game [against Mexico] but the support I got from the guys was good,” Sithole said on the even of the game in Monterrey on Tuesday at the match venue before Bafana wrapped up their preparations.

“Everyone and the coach was supportive and I am grateful for that. In our group, we have good human beings.”

Sithole, who may get a run in the starting line-up in the place of suspended midfield kingpin Teboho Mokoena, said the players are ready to help the team make history.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on South Korea.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/EFRsxM7yaq pic.twitter.com/xw3psumyXT — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 24, 2026

“We know what is coming because we have done our analysis on them and the only thing we need to do on Wednesday is to go out there, win the game and qualify for the next round.

“We are more than prepared and motivated for that.”

Though he is confident of victory, Sithole is fully aware it is not going to be easy against a hard-running, experienced, well-drilled South Korea who have European-based quality players all round and who need a win or draw to reach the knockout stage.

“We know we are playing against a quality side in South Korea but we are prepared for them. To talk about intensity, everybody knows that the World Cup is the biggest stage of football.

“So, the intensity is very high and we are playing against very good sides [at the World Cup].”

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