Bafana heroes stun South Korea and make World Cup history

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Thapelo Maseko celebrates with teammates after scoring for Bafana Bafana in their 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A win against South Korea at Estadio Monterrey, Mexico.

History makers Bafana Bafana march on at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

With the odds stacked against them, they rose to the occasion under the humid conditions of Monterrey to produce a stunning 1-0 win over South Korea on Thursday morning.

Bafana and coach Hugo Broos have qualified for the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time after failures in France in 1998, South Korea and Japan in 2002 and on home soil in 2010.

South Africa’s famous victory came via Thapelo Maseko’s 63rd-minute strike.

⚽️ 𝔽𝕀𝔽𝔸 𝕎𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 ℂ𝕦𝕡 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟞 🏆



🥅 ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Thapelo Maseko finally gets an opener for Bafana Bafana!



🇿🇦 1⃣➖0⃣ 🇰🇷



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🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #FIFAWorldCup #AllOfUsAllInKaofela pic.twitter.com/aTGss0qO7s — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 25, 2026

Bafana will meet co-hosts Canada in the last 32 in Los Angeles, at a date still to be confirmed next week, where they will fancy their chances considering they are enjoying good momentum.

South Korea face an anxious wait to see if they will progress as one of the eight best third-place finishers with three points.

Bafana (four points) ended second in Group A to co-hosts Mexico (nine). This is a remarkable turnaround by South Africa who started the tournament with a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in Mexico City but gained confidence with a 1-1 draw against Czechia in Atlanta.

⚽️ 𝔽𝕀𝔽𝔸 𝕎𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 ℂ𝕦𝕡 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟞 🏆



A crucial victory for Bafana Bafana as they progress to the Round of 32!



🇿🇦 1⃣➖0⃣ 🇰🇷



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🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #FIFAWorldCup #AllOfUsAllInKaofela pic.twitter.com/CwEviksXZG — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 25, 2026

They were largely written off internationally and at home after a below-par display against Mexico. Thursday’s was a genuine case of zeroes to heroes.

The other good news is inspirational midfielder Teboho Mokoena will be back form is one-match suspension in Los Angeles.

Mexico convincingly beat Czechia 3-0 in the concurrent match in Mexico City, meaning a win would be enough for Bafana to place second.

Broos made three changes to the starting line-up with Sphephelo Sithole replacing Mokoena and, in an adventurous and attacking move, Relebohile Mofokeng preferred for Jayden Adams in the midfield.

There was a different dimension up-front too, with Broos opting for Evidence Makgopa, who replaced Iqraam Rayners, as the lone striker to challenge the defence of Lee Hanbeom, Kim Minjae and Lee Gihyuk.

⚽️ 𝔽𝕀𝔽𝔸 𝕎𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 ℂ𝕦𝕡 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟞 🏆



🗣️ "𝚆𝚎 𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚢𝚎𝚍 𝚊 𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚢 𝚐𝚘𝚘𝚍 𝚐𝚊𝚖𝚎" ~ Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos!



🇿🇦 1⃣➖0⃣ 🇰🇷



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🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #FIFAWorldCup #AllOfUsAllInKaofela pic.twitter.com/7nMgJVNoUV — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 25, 2026

Mofokeng created some of the most notable attacking chances for Thapelo Maseko from the advanced position he was playing in ahead of central midfielders Thalente Mbatha and Sithole.

Sithole, who was returning to the starting line-up after his red card in the opening match against Mexico, had a good game alongside Mbatha against Lee Taeseok, Seol Youngwoo, Seol Youngwoo and Hwang Inbeom.

Korea were the first to threaten with Minjae’s header rebounding off the body of Aubrey Modiba in the third minute as South Africa again showed their vulnerability in the opening stages at this World Cup.

A few minutes later, Minjae found himself in his own box defending as he deflected a well-taken shot by Mofokeng as Bafana attacked from a corner.

Bafana should have opened the scoring in the 19th but Maseko was indecisive and allowed Gihyuk to clear the ball for safety after he was released by Mofokeng during a good spell for South Africa.

Another chance went begging for Bafana as Maseko blasted his shot over the crossbar with goalkeeper Kim Seunggyu to beat from another good supply from Mofokeng.

There good moments created but most important for Bafana was not conceding before the break because this was their undoing against Mexico and Czechia.

There was loud cheer from the Mexicans in the stadium in the after 55th minute with the news their team had taken the lead against Czechia through Mateo Chavez Garcia.

Julian Quinones made it 2-0 at the Azteca a few minutes later and Broos made his first substitution with Tshepang Moremi soon after that, replacing Oswin Appollis. The Orlando Pirates winger made an immediate impact.

Soon after his arrival, Moremi found himself with the ball on the left of the South Korean box and he laid the pass to Maseko to control, before he beat Seunggyu for a goal that was made in the Vaal.

Broos chose not to defend the 1-0 lead and introduced Rayners for Maseko in the 75th, who joined Makgopa up-front, and later Adams for Mofokeng to solidify the midfield.

Bafana closed the match expertly against the stunned Koreans.

📌 𝔾ℝ𝕆𝕌ℙ 𝔸 𝔽𝕀ℕ𝔸𝕃 𝕃𝕆𝔾 📌



Hang it in the Louvre! 🖼️



Bafana Bafana 🇿🇦 make history by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time ever 🫶#SABCSportFootball #AllOfUsAllInKaofela #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/gFY7KuRdNp — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 25, 2026

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